Olympic all-around gold medalists Simone Biles and Suni Lee missing from the 2024 Winter Cup entry list

Legendary gymnast Simone Biles and 2020 Olympic individual gold medalist Suni Lee's names were missing from the 2024 Winter Cup entry list.

The 2024 Winter Cup is scheduled to be held from February 23 to 25, at the International Convention Center in Louisville, Kentucky, with elite athletes embarking on the Olympic year.

The 2012 London Olympics individual gold medalist Gabby Douglas will make a comeback to the sport after staying silent for eight years. However, Biles, who withdrew from the last Olympics after experiencing twisties, and Lee, who had to end her college career post the Tokyo Olympics after facing a kidney issue, are missing from the entry list.

With the Paris Olympics nearing, this year's event gains increased interest. The Winter Cup serves as the qualifying event for the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships and helps athletes earn their spots on junior and senior national teams.

Biles made a return to elite gymnastics after a two-year hiatus at the 2023 U.S Classic at the Hoffman Estates, clinching three gold medals, including the all-around, balance beam, and floor exercise events. Despite their Olympic ambitions, Biles and Lee are absent from this competition.

The other prominent athletes to compete alongside Douglas are Skye Blakely, Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles, Pan American gold medalist Kaliya Lincoln and Zoe Miller, three-time NCAA Champion Trinity Thomas, and Tiana Sumanasekera.

"It was such a surreal moment" - Simone Biles on winning a gold medal at 2016 Olympics

Gold medalist Simone Biles poses for photographs after the medal ceremony for the Women's Individual All-Around at the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil.

Simone Biles secured four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics as a 19-year-old in all-around, team, vault, and floor exercise. Further, she also secured a bronze medal in the balance beam event.

During her interview with Vanity Fair, Biles reflected on a few of her life's key moments including the Rio Olympics, her wedding, and her testimony against Larry Nassar. Speaking of the Rio Olympics, she reminisced about her joy in winning a gold medal.

Simone Biles even shared a funny incident including the other medal winners who decided to sleep with their medals put in their socks.

"It was such a surreal moment. You know we trained our whole entire lives and to get an Olympic gold medal was a huge honor, a huge achievement for myself. And so of course you have to do that classic medal bitting picture because that's just an Olympic thing to do."

"I remember most of us on that team, we didn't have the case for it yet. We were like we are gonna put it in the sock and we are gonna sleep with it. Like, we didn't want it out of our sight and it was like our baby we had to protect it," Biles said at 4:37.