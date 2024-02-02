“See you soon tx” - Suni Lee shares glimpses of latest training session ahead of National U.S. Gymnastics Team camp

Three-time Olympic medalist Suni Lee recently posted a video of her on social media where she is seen performing a routine on a bar as a part of her training session. This is also known as a full-twisting Jaeger.

She began the routine by executing a backward giant and performing a blind change. One can also witness Lee’s acrobatic skills, and flexibility while she does the routine.

The routine was shared on Suni Lee’s Instagram (IG) story as the American gymnast captioned it:

“Camp otw 🌚 see you soon tx 🤍”

Suni Lee during a training session, via her Instagram stories.

Lee’s latest story indicated that she will be a part of the National U.S. Gymnastics camp scheduled from February 5 to 8, 2024, in Houston, Texas.

As the Paris 2024 Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024, these next few weeks are crucial for gymnasts as they aim to book a spot for themselves in the U.S. Olympics Gymnastics squad.

Lee made her Summer Games debut in Tokyo Olympics 2020 where she helped the USA win the silver medal in the team competition. After Simone Biles' withdrawal, Lee, who was initially listed to participate in uneven bars and balance beam, stepped up to compete in floor exercise.

Lee scored 15.400 on uneven bars, 14.133 on balance beam, and 13.666 on floor, and contributed to the USA’s second-place finish. She then went on to claim her first gold medal at the Olympics in the women’s individual all-around final where she scored 57.433 and finished ahead of Rebeca Andrade and Angelina Melnikova.

This made her the sixth USA female gymnast to clinch the all-around title. She ended her Olympics campaign with a bronze medal in the uneven bars after scoring 14.500.

Suni Lee shares video of a daring new training skill with fans

Lee during the Women's All-Around Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

On January 23, 2024, Suni Lee stunned fans by sharing a new training skill, widely referred to as a 'full-twisting Jaeger', on her Instagram (IG) account. She posted multiple videos of her executing the new technique perfectly on the bar.

The skill can be seen in full in the video below:

A few days later, NBC Olympics & Paralympics shared this skill performed by Lee on their Facebook page and wrote:

"This is called a full-twisting Jaeger. If Suni Lee successfully performs this skill in a major international competition, it would be renamed ‘The Lee.’

As per a YouTube video posted by Artistic Gymnastics (h/t Self.com), the aforementioned skill is a 360-degree version of the stretched Jaeger, which is currently known as the 'Cappuccitti', named after Stephanie Cappuccitti — the Canadian gymnast who first landed that skill.