Simone Biles claps back at a gym for calling her the laziest gymnast

Gymnast Simone Biles reacted to a recent social media post from the 'Gymcats' handle that seemingly demeaned her by calling her the “laziest gymnast” they ever trained.

Initially, the post was to congratulate American gymnast Konnor McClain on returning to training with Gymcats after taking a break due to her back injury. However, with that, the post also made a comment about Biles and later had to face the wrath of her reply.

Last year, 2022 US National Champion Konnor McCain missed the World Championship due to her back surgery. Finally, after a long wait, she is set to make a comeback by competing for LSU at the college meets in 2024.

Celebrating her comeback, the social media page of Gymcats penned down a long note on how McCain prioritized her physical health above competing in championships as an elite gymnast.

However, while glorifying her journey on its Instagram page, the post also added this about Simone Biles:

“When @usagym staff ( 2 of them) said @simonebiles was one of the laziest gymnasts they’ve ever coached, we knew something was wrong,” Gymcats wrote in its post.

On coming across the derogatory lines about her, Simone Biles immediately added in the comment section a GIF of singer Cardi B that said:

“What was the reason?”

Later on, the Instagram page of Gymcats posted an apology for Biles in the same comment box. It wrote:

"Truly apologize. We admire you so much. You’re the GOAT for not just gymnastics reasons but for standing up to so many things. You’ve single-handedly done more positively for this sport than any other person."

Besides posting the apology, the page also untagged the legendary gymnast and added an optimistic post on Konnor McClain’s future endeavors.

USA Gymnastics post on the clash between Biles and Gymcats (Image via Twitter/GymnasticsNow)

Nevertheless, the official Twitter page of Gymnastics Now also posted on the matter with appropriate screenshots.

Simone Biles's performance at the 2023 US Classic

Simone Biles at the 2023 US.Classic

After experiencing twisties at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles took the courageous decision of taking a break from gymnastics for her mental well-being. Finally, after a long break, the seven-time Olympic medalist returned at the 2023 US Classic on August 5.

Without disappointing the sports world, Biles managed to win gold medals in three of the four events that she participated in. She won in the all-around, balance beam, and floor routines. Nevertheless, the gymnast also grabbed a bronze medal in the fourth event, uneven bars.

Having made her big comeback and shown that she is ready to compete at the elite level, Biles is now preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics.