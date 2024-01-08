Simone Biles finds unique way to send good luck message to husband Jonathan Owens' team Green Bay Packers ahead of NFL clash vs Chicago Bears

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles recently found a unique way to send wishes to her husband Jonathan Owens and his team Green Bay Packers ahead of their match against the Chicago Bears. The upcoming game is set to take place on January 7.

The Packers have been maintaining a winning streak in their last three matches. Therefore, their latest match against the Bears will be crucial to determine the continuity of their streak. Moreover, they last faced the Bears in September 2023, where they emerged as winners with a 38 - 20 score.

In a few hours, the teams are set to clash once again. Besides Green Bay Packers fans wishing for the best for their team, gymnast Simone Biles also joined the fandom. She found a unique way to wish good luck to her husband and his team.

In her X (formerly Twitter) post, Biles shared a post where candle emojis were placed interestingly. The candles were spread encircling ‘GREENBAY Packers” written in the middle.

Expand Tweet

Simone Biles has always been supremely supportive ahead of the Packers’ matches. On December 12, when the Packers faced the New York Giants, the gymnast shared an Instagram story of Jonathan Owens and captioned it,

“Let’s go 34.”

Moreover, as the gymnast attended that game, she also shared images of the stadium on her Instagram story.

A look into Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ adorable moments in NFL matches

Biles and Owens at Los Angeles Chargers v Green Bay Packers

Couple Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ presence at NFL games is a fan-favorite sight. Their brief cute moments make fans cheer for them in the stadium.

In October 2023, Biles attended the Green Bay Packers’ game against the Minnesota Vikings. During the match day, Owens was spotted quickly visiting the sideline to talk to his wife. As soon as the couple interacted, the stadium began to cheer for them, which eventually made them blush.

Biles and Owens at Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

Then again, on December 4, the gymnast attended the match against the Kansas City Chiefs, where the couple were spotted sharing a kiss. In fact, the Olympic gymnast shared a video of the adorable moment on her Instagram story. She was spotted calling Jonathan Owens towards the off-side. The NFL player immediately came running to her before kissing her twice.

Biles and Owens at Kansas City Chiefs v Green Bay Packers

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are currently in a long-distance relationship. After their wedding in May, the NFL player shifted to Green Bay to train with his new team. Despite the distance, the couple frequently manages to meet each other.