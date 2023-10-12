Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens enjoy "date night" following the 26-year-old's successful World Artistics Gymnastic Championships campaign

Couple Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens were recently spotted enjoying a romantic date night after what was a hectic week for the two. They had been away for a long stretch due to their respective championships in Belgium and Wisconsin. However, they are finally spending time together in Houston, their home.

On October 8, Simone Biles concluded her sixth gymnastics world championships by winning back-to-back gold medals in the floor exercise and balance beam. In the overall event, scheduled from August 6 to 8, she won four gold medals and a silver medal. With the recent world championships, she now boasts a total of 37 career Olympic and world championship medals.

Jonathan Owens' Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Just after the conclusion of the world championships, Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens flew to Las Vegas for the Green Bay Packers Vs Las Vegas Raiders match on October 10.

Evidently, the couple had a packed schedule in their respective professional careers. However, after a hectic period, Biles and Owens spent quality time together on date night in Houston. Jonathan Owens recently shared an Instagram story in which the couple went to supper at a lip-smacking dinner prepared by chef James Waterford.

In Owens’ video, he first filmed their dinner meal and then panned the camera towards wife Simone Biles, who looked into the camera with a warm smile. Later, the NFL player gave his fans a glimpse of the place where they were dining. He also captioned his story as,

“Date Night” along with a red heart.

Jonathan Owens cheered for Simone Biles while being away with his team

Biles and Owens at World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game One

Although Jonathan Owens could not be physically present to support Simone Biles at Sportpaleis, Antwerp in Belgium, he cheered for his gymnast wife throughout the championships, by watching her on TV screen in Wisconsin.

In fact, on the final day of the world championships, Owens posted back-to-back Instagram stories cheering for Biles while she competed in the balance beam and floor exercise. In all his stories, Owens was heard saying ‘Let’s Go!’ for Biles.

Jonathan Owens has supported Simone Biles not just in her high times but also during her lowest phase. In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the gymnast made a courageous decision to step back from performing and focus on her mental wellness after experiencing ‘twisties’.

While many trolled Biles for her decision, she received immense support from her friends and family. Above all, Jonathan Owens supported her and stayed with her throughout her healing journey. Moreover, it was during this phase that the couple got married, in May, 2023.