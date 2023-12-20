Simone Biles: "I truly didn’t think I would compete in gymnastics again after getting the ‘twisties’ at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics"

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles recently spoke about her gymnastics comeback in 2023. The 26-year-old made an eye-opening admission that she was not expecting to return to the sport after experiencing ‘twisties’ at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. However, she feels proud of herself getting over it and making it back to the sport.

Ever since Biles made her comeback, she has been dominating a number of reputed championships like the US Classics and the National Championships. She also gained the limelight at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, winning four gold medals and a silver.

Simone Biles at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Recently, Simone Biles appeared in an interview with NET-A-PORTER to talk about her views on her comeback journey. She revealed that she has always been a planner and likes to set goals for herself.

However, Biles was unsure of how her 2023 would go. Therefore, she decided to -

“Just roll with things and see what happened, without any expectations.”

The gymnast also added:

"To be honest, at that point, I truly didn’t think I would compete in gymnastics again after getting the ‘twisties’ at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics."

Biles continued:

"Now, as the year comes to an end, I’m proud of the way I approached the year – by being brave, putting in the effort, and then getting out there again and competing for myself."

Simone Biles made her strong return to the sport in August. The legendary gymnast stunned the world by competing in the 2023 US Classic.

Not disappointing her fans, she managed to bag three gold medals in the all-around, balance beam, and floor routines. Moreover, she won a bronze medal in the uneven bars event.

Simone Biles expressed her gratitude after the 2023 World Championships

Biles at Day Seven - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

At the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles experienced what has come to be known as ‘twisties.’ It is a condition that gymnasts face that freezes their mind and body while performing.

The experience made Biles realize that her mental health was not in its best condition. Therefore, she decided to withdraw her name from the remaining events where she was scheduled to tak part. She also announced a break from the sport.

Biles made her World Championships debut in 2013 at Antwerp. Coincidentally, it was at the 2023 World Championship, in the same city, that Biles made her comeback. This made her the only gymnast to represent the US for the fifth time.

At the 2023 World Championships, Biles bagged gold medals in the team, all-around, balance beam, and floor exercise events and also a silver medal in vault.

After her wonderful run at the World Championships, she penned a heartleft note on Instagram.

"World championships!!!!! Whew, Antwerp will always hold a special place in my heart. The first time I got a skill named after me was in this arena & 10 years later, I got my 5th skill named…

"I’m speechless. I’m honored. I’m excited and I’m blessed!"

She continued:

"doing it for the little girl who fell in love with the sport!!!!!

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love & support"

Presently, the legendary gymnast is training to compete in the upcoming Paris Olympics, in 2024.