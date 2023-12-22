Simone Biles: "In a couple of years, they will call me Jonathan Owens' wife”

Power couple Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens recently sat down for a candid conversation with The Pivot Podcast, a show led by former NFL stars Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder.

In their appearance on the podcast, the duo spoke about a plethora of topics, including how they met, to how their relationship has turned out to be a pillar of immense support whenever either of them has needed it. Owens also spoke about taking inspiration from Simone regarding mental health, and opened up about how she influenced him to go to therapy.

For the majority of their relationship, which began in 2020, Simone Biles has been the bigger name worldwide. With her Olympic exploits and status as the world's most decorated gymnast, she has often outshone her husband in terms of sporting achievements.

Owens himself has only recently gotten into the spotlight after his signing with the Green Bay Packers as a safety earlier this year, before which he spent a majority of his career in practice squads.

Touching on the subject of their vastly different sporting careers, one of the three hosts of The Pivot Podcast good-naturedly pointed out that while Owens might be a great safety, he would never be as good in his position as Biles is at gymnastics. Simone was quick to defend her man, saying:

“You know what he might, cause the other day I said in a couple of years nobody is going to call him Simone Biles' husband, they'll call me Jonathan Owens' wife.” (14:30)

Biles also cleared up any confusion about who reached out to whom at the beginning of their relationship. She stated that while she was indeed the first to message, Owens had already “liked” her profile, meaning that the interest was always mutual.

“We matched, I was just the first to message, as soon as I liked him, it matched, so he had already liked my profile. We matched, I was just the first to message, I wasn't scared. I know what I like and I know what I want,” she said (at 14:00).

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' relationship timeline

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens first met in March of 2020, courtesy of the celebrity dating app Raya. Both of them have maintained that meeting during the pandemic was a major advantage, since both of them were free and got more time to connect.

The two made their relationship public with an Instagram picture in August of the same year, and continued to share occasional snaps of their lives with fans. They even often mentioned each other in interviews, melting hearts everywhere with their relationship.

The two got engaged in February 2022, and tied the knot a year later. The couple actually got married twice, once at a courthouse in America, before heading to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for a beautiful destination wedding.

After their marriage, the couple was forced into a long distance relationship as Owens signed with the Packers. However, after the end of her competitive season, Biles has often been spotted cheering for her man at different NFL games.