Simone Biles reacts to husband Jonathan Owens departing for Green Bay Packers' NFL match against Las Vegas Raiders

Simone Biles recently expressed her excitement to see her husband and NFL player Jonathan Owens flying to Las Vegas for the upcoming match between the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders. The match is scheduled on October 9 at the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas.

Right after their wedding in April 2023, Jonathan Owens signed up to change from Houston Texans to Green Bay Packers. This means that the safety had to shift to Wisconsin to join the Packers. As a result, Biles and Owens entered a long-distance relationship.

However, the couple made it work by frequently visiting each other during the weekends. Evidently, both Simone Biles and Jonathan have been a strong source of support and also each other’s biggest cheerleaders.

Recently, after Simone Biles completed her 2023 World Championships performances, she expressed her excitement at seeing her husband Owens all packed up for his flight to Las Vegas.

The American shared a picture of the 28-year-old holding his travel-ready bags and looking into the camera with a warm smile. She added a couple of red hot face emojis in the caption.

Biles' Instagram story

Jonathan Owens supported Simone Biles during her mental health break

Biles and Owens at Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game One

During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles stunned the world not with her performance but with her courageous decision to step down from the Olympic podium.

While performing on the international stage, the gymnast experienced ‘twisties’ that did not let her execute her gymnastics moves.

It made the seven-time Olympic medallist realize she needed to give her mind a break from years of competition pressure. That’s when Biles took her two-year hiatus.

Apart from receiving massive support from fans, her then-boyfriend Jonathan Owens also expressed solidarity towards Biles’s decision in an Instagram post. He added a picture of the gymnast and wrote:

"Imma ride with you through whatever baby ❤️ Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB 🤞🏽You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby ❤️❤️-JO."

Finally, after a two-year break, Biles returned to the sport. With her back-to-back wins in the 2023 World Championships, she showed everyone that she has come back stronger than before.