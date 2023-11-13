Simone Biles reacts to husband Jonathan Owens being named as one of Green Bay Packers' captains for NFL Week 10

Olympic gold medalist and one of the best gymnasts in the world, Simone Biles has never shied away from showing her love for her husband. The American is married to NFL player and Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens.

Recently, Simone once again expressed her undying love and support for her better half on her social media. After it was announced that Owens would be one of three captains of the Green Bay Packers for week 10, Biles was quick to cheer for him.

Reposting the announcement of captains from @packers, Simone Biles wrote,

"LFG BABY @jowens".

Simone Biles via her Instagram story

This is Jonathan Owens' first season with the Green Bay Packers. Joining him in the role of captain at the Packers vs Pittsburgh Steelers match was cornerback Corey Ballantine and the offensive line's Zach Tom.

Simone Biles cheers for husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles has had quite a hectic 2023. The American got married to Jonathan Owens in May this year and then made a long-awaited return to competitive gymnastics.

The US Classics, which was Biles' first tournament in over two years after the Tokyo Olympics, proved that the 26-year-old still had what it takes to dominate the sport. Just a couple of months later, Simone Biles swept the medal tally at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Belgium, winning medals in all-around and three other events.

The most successful gymnast to ever exist, Biles is enjoying some time off from competitions. With her season having drawn to a close, Simone has taken up the role of personal cheerleader for the Green Bay Packers and her husband Jonathan Owens.

Biles was initially present for a couple of pre-season games, before making it to the Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears season opener in September. Next, she was spotted at the Packers vs Minnesota Vikings game, which unfortunately marked GBP's fourth consecutive loss of the season. However, fans did enjoy seeing the gymnast root for Owens from the sidelines.

While she wasn't able to make it to the Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Rams game on 5th November, Simone made sure to cheer on her husband and his team, for their third victory of the season, on her social media.

Fans can next expect to see the gymnast at an NFL match in December, as she has mentioned that she will be present at the upcoming Packers vs Chiefs game. With popstar and global sensation Taylor Swift reportedly dating Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, fans are hoping for a meet-cute between Biles and Swift.