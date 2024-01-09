Simone Biles has reacted to the Green Bay Packers' opponents for the 2024 season. The American gymnast married the Packers' strong safety Jonathan Owens on April 22, 2023.

Owens signed an NFL contract with the Packers a few days after their marriage, on May 12, and had to move to Wisconsin. Despite the distance, the couple has gone strong, as they often show their love and support for each other.

The legendary gymnast is often spotted at NFL games featuring the Green Bay Packers. Right from the Packers' clashes against the Minnesota Vikings to the Kansas City Chiefs, Biles has consistently marked her presence.

The Green Bay Packers recently published a list of their opponents for the 2024 season, including the home and the away games. Biles shared the post on her Instagram story, adding four fingers-crossed emojis, manifesting a positive outcome.

Screenshot of Simone Biles' Instagram story.

The Packers will play nine home games and eight away matches in the 2024 regular season. During the domestic fixtures, the Green and Gold Pack will face Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, and Miami Heat.

In the opponent's territory, the Pack will lock horns with the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Simone Biles celebrates her husband Jonathan Owens' career's first touchdown

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at the NFL clash between Kansas City Chiefs v Green Bay Packers on December 3, 2023.

Simone Biles amped up her husband Jonathan Owens after he scored his first touchdown in the Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions match on November 23, 2023.

The Packers' strong safety defended the team with incredible skill, earning admiration from teammates as well as his better half. Although Biles was not present at the stadium to attend the 28-year-old’s breakthrough moment against the Lions, she made sure to show her support from home.

During Q3 of the match, Owens saw his peak moment as he ran to score his career’s first touchdown. Overjoyed by her husband's career milestone, she shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) and penned a message loaded with pride and enthusiasm.

"THATS MY HUSBAND!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! MY MANS MY MANS MY MANSSSSS LFGGGGGGOOOOOOO!"

A few days later, Owens was seen teaching his touchdown celebration moves to Biles' father Ronald, and Godfather Uncle Paul.