Simone Biles returns to practice following success at World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp

Legendary gymnast Simone Biles has returned to practice after her terrific performance at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2023. On October 8, the 26-year-old concluded the three-day championship by winning back-to-back gold medals in the floor exercise and balance beam events, after which she took a brief break.

After taking a two-year mental health break, Biles returned to her first major international event in Antwerp, Belgium. Without disappointing her fans, the gymnast created history by winning her sixth gold medal in the all-around event.

Moreover, she achieved three more gold medals in the team, floor exercise, and balance beam events. She also won a silver medal in the vault. By competing at this year’s world championship, she became the first gymnast to represent the US in six different editions.

In the aftermath of the world championship, Biles took a break and spent quality time with her friends and family. On her Instagram, she was seen enjoying a relaxing time with her teammates in Antwerp.

The gymnast also returned to Houston to spend quality time with husband Jonathan Owens.

Biles's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

However, after a brief break from the sport, the gymnast has now returned to the grind. Recently, she shared an update on her return to practice in her Instagram story. The gymnast posted a picture of her from the gymnasium in her leotard. Along with the picture, she wrote (h/t @simonebiles on Instagram):

“Back at it”

Simone Biles penned a note of gratitude after 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Day Nine - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

The 2023 World Championship has been special for Simone Biles in many ways. Besides bagging five medals, the gymnast got the Yurchenko double pike vault named after her.

Most importantly, she proved that she still had unbeatable gymnastics skills despite being on a two-year hiatus. The four-time Olympic gold medalist said that Antwerp, where she won two gold medals (all-around, floor exercise) a decade ago as a 16-year-old, held a special place in her heart.

The overall experience at the championship filled her with gratitude which was expressed in her Instagram post. Biles posted a picture of herself from the world championship and wrote:

“world championships!!!!! whew, Antwerp will always hold a special place in my heart. The first time I got a skill named after me was in this arena & 10 years later I got my 5th skill named… I’m speechless. I’m honored. I’m excited and I’m blessed!".

Furthermore, she embraced her younger self that fell in love with gymnastics, and also thanked her fans, adding:

"doing it for the little girl who fell in love with the sport!!!!! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love & support"