Simone Biles sends cheeky message to Dallas Cowboys after NFL playoffs loss to husband Jonathan Owens' side Green Bay Packers

Simone Biles is often seen cheering for her husband Jonathan Owens and his NFL team the Green Bay Packers. Whether it's from home or in the stadium, the gymnast is always there. Most recently, Biles took a sneaky dig at the Dallas Cowboys after they lost their wildcard weekend playoffs against the Packers.

For Green Bay, this season started on a dismal note, as they notched five losses in their first eight matches. However, they turned their luck around just in time, winning their last match against their arch-rivals, the Chicago Bears, 17-9.

That placed the Packers second in the NFC North Division, helping them qualify for a wildcard entry into the NFL playoffs. Going into their playoff match against the Dallas Cowboys, the Green Bay Packers were the underdogs, but a tight defense saw them take home the win 48-32.

Now, Packers' all-time cheerleader Simone Biles has taken to her Instagram story to send a cheeky message to the Cowboys. The Olympian posted a picture of a girl holding up a sign board that says, “BETTER LUCK NEXT TIME DALLAS.”

Via Simone Biles' Instagram story

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens share an adorable moment on the sidelines

Whenever Simone Biles turns up at a Green Bay Packers game, fans are guaranteed to see some adorable moments between her and Jonathan Owens.

Throughout the season, Biles has been a regular sight on the sidelines of the stadium, first appearing at the Packers vs Cincinnati Bengals game in August at the Paycor stadium.

While she missed the next few matches, given that she was off competing at the World Championships, the gymnast was back on the sidelines for the Green Bay vs Chicago Bears game. She even made it to the Packers and Chiefs match in December.

Most recently, in the GBP and Dallas Cowboys playoff match, fans witnessed an adorable moment between Biles and Owens, where Owens ran up to his wife on the sidelines and gave her a quick kiss as she whispered something into his ear.

The video was shared by the official NFL Instagram page, much to fans' delight.