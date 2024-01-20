Simone Biles shares adorable picture of husband Jonathan Owens with their dogs in San Francisco ahead of Green Bay Packers' NFL clash

Simone Biles recently expressed her excitement after Jonathan Ownes arrived in San Francisco ahead of his upcoming NFL match. The Green Bay Packers are set to face the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023-24 NFC Divisional Round game on Saturday (20 January).

After last week's victorious performance against the Dallas Cowboys, the Packers are currently running as a strong team this season. On the other hand, the 49ers also hold the position of favorites among fans. NFL fans are, hence, understandably thrilled at the prospect of seeing both the strong teams facing each other at the Levi's Stadium this weekend.

Ahead of the game, gymnast Simone Biles and her husband and Packers’ safety, Jonathan Owens, arrived in San Francisco with their dogs. Biles expressed excitement before her husband’s match by sharing an update on her Instagram story.

The 26-year-old posted a picture of Jonathan Owens with their pet dogs and captioned it,

“the boys in san fran” adding heart-eyes emojis.

Simone Biles's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/simonebiles)

Simone Biles, who is currently preparing for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, is frequently present at Green Bay Packers’s matches for her husband. Previously, the seven-time Olympic gymnast attended the recent Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys match, which the former won by a 48-32 scoreline.

Biles made headlines for a couple of things. Firstly, her Packers-themed outfit became a huge highlight. She sported a stylish black jacket with the number '34' and 'Mrs. Owens' inscribed on it. The gymnast completed the look with black, yellow, green, and white heels, aligning perfectly with the Packers' color scheme. She even carried a phone with 'Owens' written on it in glitter.

Moreover, another adorable moment at the game night was spotted when the gymnast and the NFL player shared a kiss before the playoff.

Simone Biles on the finer athlete between Jonathan Owens and her

Biles and Owens at the World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game One

During a candid conversation on Peacock's 2023 Back That Year Up, Simone Biles opened up about the undying playful arguments she and Jonathan Ownes have on which sport is harder - football or gymnastics.

Biles said in the interview:

I think we’re good at our own sports," Biles said. "We’ve tried to pin each other against on, like, difficulty, ability, and all that stuff. So, at the end of the day, gymnastics is harder — if he agrees or not." (at 2:55)

Furthermore, Biles shared that the couple tried to be in each other's shoes by trying their respective workouts. While the gymnast “crushed” the NFL workout, Owens could barely manage to perform gymnastics stunts.

Biles also revealed that the couple had decided not to discuss it any further after their marriage but the argument continues to arise between them.