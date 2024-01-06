Simone Biles shares glimpse of adorable gift from husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast to ever exist, recently shared with fans pictures of a thoughtful and sweet gift her husband Jonathan Owens gave her. The gift, which was bouquets of roses and other flowers, melted hearts everywhere.

For Biles and Owens, the past couple of weeks have been fairly busy. In an appearance on The Pivot Podcast on December 19, Owens made some comments, saying that he was the catch in the relationship, leaving the internet disgruntled.

What followed was a bunch of criticism, where the NFL player was called toxic and a ‘red flag”. However, Simone Biles was quick to clap back and defend her husband, posting a simple note on X saying, “Are y'all done yet,” and clarifying her thoughts on the matter.

Now, with her latest Instagram story, the Olympian has once again proved why she and Owens are the it couple. In the picture shared by the American, fans can see two enormous bouquets of red and white roses. There is even a woven basket full of pink and white chrysanthemums and lilies. Biles simply captioned the snap:

“My husband>>>>”

Via Simons Biles' Instagram story

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ relationship milestones

Simone Biles found her forever in the middle of the pandemic when she reached out to Owens via the celebrity dating app Raya. According to the duo, they instantly hit it off and spent a lot of time getting to know each other during the lockdown of 2020.

Things moved fast for the two, and they made their relationship official in April, a little over a month of having known each other. A year later, fans got their first real insight into the couple's time together when Biles gushed about her then-boyfriend in an interview with Today. She said:

"He’s a real man. I just, I love him. We have a great time together. Our personalities match right up. We have the same sense of humor. And he’s just great. He’s an athlete, too, so we really understand each other and I think that’s why our relationship has been seamless."

The couple has stuck together through all the highs and lows, with Owens being the first to support the gymnast when she decided to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics midway through the competition.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens got engaged in February 2022 and were married a year later. The couple had two weddings, the first of which was a simple ceremony in April 2023 in Texas. The next month, the two flew to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, alongside their families for a more grand ceremony.