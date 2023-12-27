Simone Biles shares glimpses of Christmas celebrations with husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens recently celebrated their first Christmas together as a married couple. The gymnastics superstar shared glimpses of their celebrations on her social media profile.

Biles and Owens have been extremely busy with their professional commitments since they got married on May 5, 2023. While the four-time Olympic gymnast was focused on making her strong comeback, the NFL player had to shift to Green Bay to train with his new team, Green Bay Packers.

However, despite their busy schedules, the pair manage to come together whenever they get a chance.

On the occasion of Christmas, the fan-favorite couple spent the holiday together. Owens and Biles enjoyed their ‘Merry Christmas’ at home together after the Green Bay Packers achieved an impressive victory against the Carolina Panthers.

The 26-year-old gymnast shared snaps of their celebrations from December 25 on Instagram.

In the pictures, the couple were spotted twinning in checkered pajama suits. They were adorably kissing each other in the first snap. In the next, Biles shared a picture of the couple sipping cocktails in their respective glasses.

In the last slide, Owens was seen holding a small orange gift box. He was trying to understand what was inside it. Perhaps, it was Biles’ gift for him.

Sharing these happy frames, Simone Biles wished her fans with the caption:

“Merry Christmas,” along with a bunch of cute emojis.

Jonathan Owens faced public criticism for his “catch” comment about meeting Simone Biles

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens (Image via Instagram)

Days before Christmas, Jonathan Owens faced criticism from fans for a statement he made about the early stages of his courtship with Simone Biles.

In an interview on The Pivot Podcast, Owens talked about how Biles and he began dating. While describing the initial days of their dating phase, the NFL player stated that he did not know about Biles and her achievements.

"The first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of followers, so in my mind, I was like okay she gotta be good."

Owens stated that Biles made efforts to text him first and they drove 45 minutes to meet. Sharing these facts about their relationship, Owens described himself as the “catch” in their relationship.

However, this remark upset the fans. They stormed onto social media, criticizing Owens. However, Biles hit back at the critics in a subtle way by sharing a picture of herself and the NFL player from their wedding. In the picture, the couple flaunted their dental diamonds. She added the caption:

“mood”

Clearly, Biles doesn't have much of a problem with what Owens said, in a playful manner. However, the four-time Olympic gold medalist has her loyal fans who didn't like the remark.