Simone Biles shares glimpses of date night with husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles recently shared glimpses of her date night with her husband Jonathan Owens, during the NFL player’s off-season. The couple spent quality time by visiting a couple of outdoor spaces, including the Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets match. Nevertheless, they looked absolutely in love in the pictures shared by the Olympic gymnast.

Biles’ husband Owens and his team Green Bay Packers recently concluded their NFL season on January 21. The Packers lost with a 21 - 24 scoreline. Moreover, they finished the regular season with a 9-8 record, 5-3 at home and 4-5 on the road.

Just a week after the conclusion of the NFL season, Jonathan Owens flew to Houston to spend time with wife Simone Biles. The four-time Olympic gold medallist shared glimpses from their fun day on her Instagram stories.

In the first story, Biles shared a picture of Owens and her attending the LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets match. The game concluded with the Rockets winning over the Lakers with a 135 - 119 scoreline.

In the following story, the gymnast shared a stunning picture of her husband. The NFL player donned a dapper look with a brown t-shirt and a pair of gray jeans. He accessorized his attire with a shimmery neckpiece and a bracelet.

Lastly, Biles also added a picture of the couple relishing ice cream.

Moreover, during the game night, Owens and Biles were also spotted holding a sign that stated "Score: 10.0."

Jonathan Owens admitted he did not know Simone Biles until they started dating

During a recent podcast interview from December 2023, couple Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles came together to share unknown details about their relationship. In that conversation, the NFL player mentioned that he did not know the Olympic gymnast initially,

"When she won the Olympics I was in college and we didn't have NBC, we didn't have Olympics Channel and we're in camp late July or early August so I'm not paying attention to, you know, so I never would have had a moment to where would I have watched," Owens said.

The couple had connected during the COVID-19 pandemic through the dating app, Raya. Owens swiped right Biles' profile, resulting in a match. For some time, he noticed likes on a few of his Instagram posts and messages from Biles. Eventually, the couple began talking and also met casually, to only led to the beginning of their relationship.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens got married on May 5, 2023, in Cabo, Mexico.