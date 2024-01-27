Simone Biles says "cheers" to husband Jonathan Owens' off-season after Green Bay Packers' elimination

Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens have been the it couple of the sporting world for quite some time now. Most recently, the duo delighted fans when Biles shared a picture of them celebrating Owens' down time from the NFL season with a date night.

Owens, who is a safety for the Green Bay Packers, has had a busy time these past few months, and the gymnast has been spotted at multiple games cheering for her beau from the sidelines. She was first seen on the field in August last year, when she made it to Paycor Stadium where Green Bay played the Cincinnati Bengals in a preseason game.

Over the course of the next few months, the American was spotted at the Packers vs Chicago Bears game in September, the GBP vs Minnesota Vikings game in October, and the Packers vs Kansas City Chiefs game in December.

In the new year, Biles was there to root for her husband and his team as they pulled off a surprise victory against the Dallas Cowboys, before falling short to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Divisional Playoffs. Now that Owens is home after his packed season, the couple are making the most of their time together.

Biles shared a snap of the two enjoying a date night on her Instagram story, with the caption:

“Cheers to offseason”

Via Simone Biles' Instagram story

Simone Biles pens lengthy note for Jonathan Owens after his NFL season

2023 was truly a phenomenal season for Jonathan Owens and the Green Bay Packers. The team had a weak start as they notched up just three wins from six games in the first half of the season, before they finally managed to turn things around.

The Packers then won six of their final eight games, clinching the final playoff berth. Recognizing her husband and his team's efforts, Simone Biles took to her Instagram to pen a heartwarming note of encouragement for both. Posting a video of Ownes running up to her at the sidelines, Biles wrote:

“It's been a helluva season & there's so much to be proud of. I'm so proud of the work you've put in & the confidence you exude throughout your plays. I love you Jonathan! another football season happy & healthy in the books”

“Thank you Green Bay for the hospitality, we truly enjoyed our time out here. Thanks to the packer family for making it home away from home! So blessed to be a part of a season so special!”

Jonathan Owens was quick to acknowledge Simone Biles' support and how much it meant for him to have her by his side at games in a comment, writing:

“Our favorite season yet. Thanks for making it so memorable. Always love having my baby there on the sideline. Year 6 in the books!!”