Simone Biles shares a tour of her new house with Jonathan Owens while it's still under construction

After a long wait, Simone Biles has finally revealed the exciting aspects of her home with her husband Jonathan Owens, while it is still under construction. The gymnast, who currently lives in a $2 million mansion in Houston, Texas, is building her new abode with the NFL player. With each passing day, she expresses her increasing excitement and seeing it getting built.

In March 2023, couple Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens laid the foundation of their new house. As they are building their new abode from scratch, they had to be extremely patient with the completion of its foundation. However, after months of waiting, the Biles and Owens house has finally begun taking shape.

Recently, when Biles casually visited to see the progress of her new house, she was stunned to see the wooden work. It gave Biles an idea of how she would be decorating her new home. She shared all her excitement in a couple of her Instagram stories.

“I went to visit the house today," the gymnast wrote in her first story, adding a love emoji.

Simone Biles shares a glimpse of her home (Image via Instagram/Simone Biles)

As she entered the house, she was overwhelmed to see stairs in her house.

“We have stairs OMG,” the gymnast wrote, tagging her husband, Jonathan Owens.

The stairs that had Biles amazed (Image via Instagram/Simone Biles)

Of course, an excited Simone Biles had to climb up the stairs to see the progress made to the floor above. Sharing a picture of the wood work, she revealed that the visible space was meant for setting up her bedroom, game room/wet bar, theater and a bathroom.

"Walking the upstairs for the first time," she wrote.

Furthermore, she added,

"Bedroom, game room/ wet room, theater, bathroom."

The first floor of Simone's new home (Image via Instagram/Simone Biles)

Next, she walked up to an open space of the house from where the trees and the blue sky could be seen. The gymnast shared that the space would be turned into a balcony from where she will enjoy the sunsets.

“This view will never get old, especially when the sun sets,” she wrote.

Furthermore, Biles added,

“This will be the covered balcony/ open balcony”

The balcony space (Image via Instagram/Simone Biles)

Simone Biles is in a long-distance relationship with her husband

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles at Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens began dating when the NFL player was a member of the Houston Texans team. The couple enjoyed their close proximity until Owens received a career-changing offer from the Green Bay Packers.

Days after their wedding in May, the NFL player signed a contract with the Packers. It meant that the 28-year-old had to relocate to Green Bay, Wisconsin, to train with his team. This clearly meant that he would have to stay away from Biles, entering into a long-distance relationship immediately after marriage.

It has been nearly four months of the couple’s long-distance relationship. Often, during the weekends, Owens visits his wife in Houston so they can spend quality time together in their present home.