LSU gymnast Sierra Ballard recently took to social media to express her gratitute for being able to compete in the same venue that her mother did in the past.

Sierra Ballard and LSU Gymnastics recently earned the sixth position by defeating the No. 19 Georgia team on Friday, February 9. Ballard led in the beam with a score of 9.825. Ballard's mother, Lori Strong-Ballard, was a two-time Canadian Olympian, who competed in Seoul 1988 and the 1992 Barcelona Games.

The 21-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a side-by-side look at her as well has her mother competing in Athens, Georgia and expressed her gratitute for the opportunity. She wrote:

Like mother like daughter. dreams came true last friday. So grateful for the opportunity to compete in the same place as my mom. i love you steg. i love you lsu. i love you gymnastics."

Sierra Ballard's followers and fans reacted to her post with heartfelt comments and heart emojis. Stephanie Krtanjek, a former NFL cheerleader and retired senior elite gymnast of 23 yrs, wrote:

"So precious!! Always cherish those memories!!! Those memories will always last a life time!"

Canadian College Gymnastics also recently acknowledged Lori Strong-Ballard by inducting her in the 2024 Canadian College Gymnastics Hall of Fame stating. They posted about the induction on social media, writing:

"7x All-American; 1993 SEC UB Champion; 1994 NCAA UB Champion; 1996 SEC AA Champion; and 1996 College Sports Magazine Gymnastics Athlete of the Year"

Sierra Ballard trained hard to come back as a consistent

gymnast

In a 2023 interview, the level 10 gymnast from North Shore Gymnastics highlighted that she went two years without competing. Ballard added that she took out time to really train and come back in full form. She said:

"Going two years without competing really can mentally take a toll on you. And you feel like you forgot how to do gymnastics all over again."

Ballard said this changed when she went into her junior campaign, saying:

"I took the time this summer to really train to get right and come back consistent and a spot where I couldn't be denied. Just coming confident from the very beginning. I knew that I could hit a floor routine and I know that I can perform."

The gymnast also highlighted the pressure of performing given that she is the niece of LSU head coach Jay Clark. Ballard pointed out that Clark does a good job of not showing favoritism. Sierra Ballard said:

"There's always that little voice in the back of your head that's like, people are gonna think that you're given a spot because you're family. He does a really great job of not showing favoritism."