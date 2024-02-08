"So, our struggles are similar"- Simone Biles' teammate Joscelyn Roberson opens up about training with the Olympic Champion.

Simone Biles' teammate Joscelyn Roberson recently spoke about her experience training with the former Olympic champion.

Numerous American gymnasts are busy with their preparations for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Minneapolis in late June. They are all aiming to be a part of the five-member team that will represent the USA at the Paris Olympics later this year.

Simone Biles has been training alongside her teammate Joscelyn Roberson and several others at the World Champions Center (WCC) in Spring, Texas. Roberson, 17, recently spoke about her experience of training with Biles.

"This will be one of the best teams the United States has ever had and one of the best teams that the world has ever seen. I feel like we're all trying to strive for the same goals and we're all doing the same thing. So our struggles are similar. Getting to know Simone has honestly been so fun," she said (as quoted by China Daily).

She add that their age gap didn't really affect their relationship while training.

"Yeah, I definitely feel like the age gap doesn't really necessarily matter in the gym,"said Joscelyn.

Roberson also recalled a moment before her first meeting with Biles when she was just nine years old. Biles shared a video of Roberson performing a standing back flip with a twist on social media.

"It just made me feel really special," she said about receiving Biles' appreciation at such a young age.

Simone Biles Journey as a gymnast

USA Gymnastics Women's National Team Media Days

Just like any other athlete, Simone Biles has been through her fair share of ups and downs.

Over the course of her career, she has become the most decorated gymnast ever with 30 World Championship medals. Biles has also won seven Olympic medals and is tied with Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals won by an American gymnast.

Her first Olympic participation was at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016 as a 19-year-old. Biles clinched five medals, including four gold, at the games. She continued her medal winning bout at the Tokyo Olympics, winning two medals. However, she withdrew from the team gymnastics final in Tokyo citing mental health concerns.

Now, the star gymnast will look to dominate the world stage again at the Paris Olympics.