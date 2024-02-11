"Stucco is happening"- Simone Biles updates her fans on the construction of dream home

Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens are busy building their dream house. The gymnast always ensures to take some time out of her busy schedule to give fans the latest updates about the home.

Most recently, the Olympic and World Champion gave fans an insight on how the construction is going and what the finished home would look like. She did so by sharing pictures of the kitchen and wardrobe.

In a series of Instagram stories, Biles first let fans know that the stucco of the house is being done, writing:

“stucco is happening 🤯👏🏽😍”

She then shared a picture of an outside wall textured with stones and captioned it:

“This stone is EVERYTHING.”

Via Simone Biles' Instagram stories

In another story, Biles shared a picture of the huge kitchen, complete with wooden cabinets and a big window. She also expressed her love for her wardrobe, writing:

“I. AM. OBSESSED.”

Via Simone Biles' Instagram story

Biles and her husband Owens first broke ground on their Texas home all the way back in March 2023, two months before they flew out to San Lucas, Mexico, to tie the knot. Since then, she has made sure to update fans about her home building journey, whether good or bad.

In November last year, Biles had shared the frustrations of having to deal with construction work. In her Instagram story, the American stated that she'd ended up having to deal with an issue that took her over six hours, and had to call her dad to help her out.

“Yesterday I was here from 11am-5pm I thought it was going to be a 30 minute thing bc I had no clue what I was walking into.

“Called my dad for backup yesterday bc I panicked! but I’ve made so much progress & I’m so proud of myself. Jonathan will deal with the end result oops…….. I hope I did it decently & thought of all the things.”

Simone Biles won't be participating in the 2024 Winter Cup

On the field, Biles will have a slightly later start to her 2024 gymnastics season than fans anticipated. The 2016 Olympic all-around has chosen to forgo the upcoming Winter Cup.

The tournament is the selection event for several international events happening in March, and will feature many big names and some tough competition.

In the absence of Biles and fellow all-around Olympic champion Suni Lee, the field will be headlined by three-time Olympic gold-medalist Gabby Douglas, Skye Blakely, and Jordan Chiles.