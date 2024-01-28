Suni Lee cheers for Minnesota women's gymnastics team in Big 10 meet against Maryland

Although Olympic and World Champion Suni Lee has moved past competing at the collegiate level, that doesn't mean she can't enjoy NCAA gymnastics anymore.

Recently, the gymnast proved that she still keeps an eye on collegiate competitions, as she cheered for the University of Minnesota’s team at their Big 10 meet.

The Minnesota Gophers beat the Maryland Terrapins 196.725 to 195.625, as Lee shared a photo of the stadium on her Instagram story with the caption:

“Go Gophs”

Via Suni Lee's Instagram stories

Lee, who in 2021 became the first Asian-American to win an Olympic all-around gold, competed for Auburn University between 2022-2023. While a part of the Tigers, she took home the gold in the balance beam at the NCAA Championships, and settled for a silver in the all-around.

She eventually stopped competing in the NCAA in early 2023, but the gymnast still cheers for her fellow college athletes whenever she can. The American currently trains in Little Canada, Minnesota, and was there to cheer for her home team in their Big 10 meet against Maryland.

Suni Lee might be getting her first eponymous skill

At 20-years-old, Suni Lee has already established herself as one of the best gymnasts in the world. However, despite her immense success and expertise, the one thing missing from Lee's resume is a skill named after her.

But that might be changing soon, as the American recently shared a video of her performing a previously unseen move on the uneven bars.

Lee has always been a dominant force on the bars, having won an Olympic and World Championships bronze on this particular piece of equipment. She is also one of the few athletes to perform a Nabieva on the bars, a move named after Russian gymnast Tatiana Nabieva.

The Nabieva is an incredibly tricky skill which involves the gymnast swinging around the bottom of the high bar, flying over the top and catching the same bar. All of this is done in a layout, with a straight body position and legs together.

Suni Lee further enhances the difficulty of the Nabieva by connecting it to the Bhardwaj, a move consisting of a soaring flip with a full twist.

In her latest update, Lee can be seen performing a full-twisting Jaeger, a move which involves a backward swing in reverse grip, with a front somersault in a layout position with an added full twist.

The Jaeger isn't included in the FIG Code of Points as of now, meaning that it could be named “the Lee” if the American was to perform it at an international competition.