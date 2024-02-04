Suni Lee raves about Olivia Greaves' performance on Auburn Gymnastics debut

Suni Lee has always been a vocal cheerleader for her friends, and most recently the American was quick to extend her support to fellow gymnast Olivia Greaves, as the latter made her debut for the Auburn Tigers.

The two go back a long way, having been teammates on the American national team between 2021 and 2022. Greaves was originally meant to attend the University of Florida for her collegiate career, but the institute backed out when she was unable to perform for a couple of years due to back-to-back injuries.

It was here that Suni Lee stepped in to show her friendship, helping Greaves find her place at Auburn University.

“The day I lost my scholarship to Florida, [Suni] texted me right away and said she gave my number to the Auburn coaches. She had been a true friend first and was so supportive to me throughout this whole process," Greaves had told College Gym News in 2021.

While Olivia Greaves failed to participate in her first two seasons at Auburn due to another round of unfortunate injuries, the gymnast was finally able to make her debut last night, and Suni Lee was quick to cheer for her friend. Taking to her Instagram, the Olympic gold-medalist reposted a video of Greaves’ debut, and captioned it,

“So proud of you 😭”

Via Suni Lee's Instagram stories

She also stopped by in the comments section of the original post, writing,

“SHESSS BACKKK”

For Olivia Greaves, her debut couldn't have gone better. The American performed on the bars and scored a 9.875, tying for second in the event.

“My coaches and my teammates lifted me up and made me realize I'm still worthy and I can still do this, and it's not over yet. That's what's been getting me through,” she told the Auburn Tigers of her performance.

“I have never been this happy ever. It's a feeling I haven't had in a really long time and I'm really proud of myself. The crowd was so much more intense and I feel like there was much more riding on what I was doing. It's been a while since I've had those nerves,” she added.

Suni Lee's time at the Auburn University

Suni Lee had a splendid year with the Auburn Tigers

While Olivia Greaves is just making her debut at the NCAA, Suni Lee has already called time on her collegiate career. The Olympic all-around champion first joined the Auburn Tigers in 2022 and had a fantastic season with the team.

She made her debut on January 7th, helping the Tigers to a win at a tri-meet against North Carolina and Bowling Green. A little under a month later, Lee made her collegiate all-around debut, winning the title outright with a score of 39.700.

On February 5th, Suni Lee earned her first collegiate perfect 10, becoming only the 6th Auburn University gymnast to do so. 20 days later, she scored another perfect ten, this time on the balance beam, while simultaneously becoming the first collegiate gymnast to perform a Nabieva on the uneven bars.

The American ended her season with a gold on the balance beam and silver in the all-around at the NCAA Championships.