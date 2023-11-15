"Tell Aly Raisman to come out of retirement" - Fans react to Simone Biles and Aly Raisman getting ready together for Philadelphia talk show

Simone Biles and Aly Raisman go back a long way. The American athletes were a part of the USA's 2016 Olympic gymnastics team, dubbed the "Final Five," and have been close friends ever since. The five, consisting of Biles, Raisman, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, and Madison Kocian, won the team event gold. Meanwhile, Simone and Aly shared the podium in the all-around individual finals, winning gold and silver respectively.

When Aly decided to retire before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, many fans were heartbroken at the fact that they wouldn't be able to see the duo compete at another Olympics together. Despite not being gymnastic buddies anymore, Simone Biles and Aly Raisman recently got together for a talk show at the Comcast Technology Centre.

The duo shared a "Get Ready With Me" video on their social media accounts, from before the event, and fans were overjoyed to see them back together. One fan on Instagram even told Simone to bring Aly out of retirement.

"Tell Aly to come out of retirement".

Many others on the platform celebrated the duo's bond, writing,

"It's so nice to see yall back together"

"Friendship that lasts a lifetime …♥️"

"I miss seeing these queens together in competition! 😭♥️

"Stunning and Strong"

Meanwhile, people on X (formerly Twitter), shared how much they missed the duo, with users writing,

"😭😭😭 MISS THEM SO BAD"

"😭😭😭 MISS THEM SO BAD"

Simone Biles and Aly Raisman reunite for a "Get Ready With Me" video

Simone Biles and Aly Raisman have kept in touch despite the latter retiring. Most recently, the Olympic gymnasts reunited for a Philadelphia talk show, where they spoke to the Comcast team who will be covering the 2023 Olympics and Paralympics. They even shared some photos, of them getting ready for the event, with their fans.

Biles shared pictures of the duo in matching bathrobes, captioning the snaps,

"Getting ready together looks so different now 🥺🤍"

Meanwhile, Aly Raisman shared a transition video of the two. The video starts out with both sporting white bathrobes and later transitions into both gymnasts wearing glam outfits.

Simone is dressed in a mini-black dress and a white blazer, while Aly is wearing brown shorts, a top, and a blazer. Both of them accessorized with knee-high boots that coordinated with their outfits.

Simone Biles and Aly Raisman have never hesitated to show their love for each other. In fact, Simone even credited Aly for teaching her how to love herself. Meanwhile, Raisman was one of the first people to speak in support of Biles after the latter made the decision to pull out of the Tokyo Olympic finals due to her mental health.