"The one where I'm the bride" - Simone Biles shares a sneak peek from her bachelorette party

Simone Biles is considered to be the greatest gymnast ever to have competed in the sport of gymnastics. She has scaled so many great heights in her career. Simone has been on a break from competitive gymnastics since the Tokyo Olympics due to mental health issues.

But she has been concentrating on her personal life during this time. Last year, she got engaged to her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, and they are set to get married this year. Simone stated last year that she would be getting married this year during Owens' off-season.

Jonathan Owens is an American football safety who plays for the Houston Texans. Simone and Owens have been making preparations for their wedding. In a recent tweet on her official Twitter account, Biles shared a sneak peek of her bachelorette party.

Along with a photo, she wrote the following caption:

"the one where I’m the bride"

Last year, while speaking to E! News, Simone Biles spoke about her wedding. She said:

"We (Simone and Jonathan Owens) have some of my teammates that I'd be inviting. But other than that, it's really close family, friends and people that have watched us grow throughout our relationship and will share that love on that day"

The champion has been constantly providing updates to her followers through her social media accounts regarding the preparations for her wedding.

Fans and followers react to Simone Biles sharing a sneak peek from her bachelorette party

Several followers and fans of Simone Biles reacted to her tweet on Twitter. A few reactions are attached below:

"happy you found a stylist !!! praying for the best bachelorette party"

"Congratulations! Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness!"

"Congratulations and continued blessings throughout your entire marriage!!! I’m sure you’re going to be a beautiful bride!!!"

"What a beautiful set up! Hope you have a wonderful time and are enjoying all the build up. You deserve so much happiness!"

"My invite must have gotten lost in the mail, huh? Congrats, beautiful!"

"Congratulations Simone - and you are forever the GOAT! Wishing you and your husband every happiness!"

Simone Biles posted a similar photo on Instagram as well. Her Instagram post has gained more than 1200 comments. Some of the reactions to the Instagram post are attached below.

American gymnast Maggie Nichols reacted with emojis:

"😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️"

Another American gymnast, Jordan Bowers, wrote:

"QUEEN😍😍"

An Instagram user wrote:

"The Friends reference 😩💖🙌🏼🤍"

Another one of Simone Biles' followers wrote:

"Have fun and enjoy this time with friends and family"

A few more reactions are attached below:

"FUTURE MRS. OWENS 🤍"

"😍😍😍 AHHHH!!!! Such an exciting time!!!! ❤️"

"Congratulations you two make such a cute couple❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

"That smile tells it all❤️Love and happiness to a beautiful life"

"Congratulations 🎉🍾🥂. Hope the day goes well. Enjoy and treasure it. Wishing you many blessed, healthy and happy years together 🙏🏾❤️"

"Awesome. Enjoy every minute. You deserve it 😍"

"Bride & Boujee ❤️ it!!!! Have fun.. be safe!!"

From the reactions in the comments section of her Instagram and Twitter posts, fans and followers of Simone Biles looked extremely excited and happy to see their favorite gymnast celebrating her bachelorette party.

Though the exact date of the wedding is still unknown, Simone's fans and followers are eager to see the photos from the day of her wedding.

Poll : 0 votes