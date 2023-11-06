LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is back in training and has been sharing the updates with her fans. The LSU gymnastics team, known as the LSU Tigers, was last seen in action back in April at the NCAA Championship finals at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Tigers finished fourth in the competition, behind Oklahoma, Florida, and Utah. However, Dunne was missing from the finals, and the semi-final before it, but was seen cheering for her teammates from the sidelines.

The last time gymnastics enthusiasts saw Olivia Dunne don LSU's purple leotard for a competition was back in March at the NCAA regional 2nd round. Dunne was seen competing in the bars event, where she finished last with a score of 9.650.

Now, the athlete is seemingly back in action as she has shared pictures of her training with her fans on Instagram. She captioned the snaps

"Tiger nation let's ride 😎"

Dropping by the comments section of the post was fellow LSU Gymnast Elena Arenas, who wrote

"we ride at dawn".

Referring to the duo's Viking-themed Halloween costumes, Oliva Dunne responded to the comment saying:

"Vikings don't get scared"

The LSU Tigers will next be seen in the gym for their exhibition "Gymnastics 101" which will be held on 12th December at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, LA. Their 2024 season will officially begin on January 5th, with a face-off against the Ohio State team.

Olivia Dunne sidelined due to injury

Olivia Dunne had a lukewarm start to her season as she struggled with an injury. The gymnast injured her foot in December 2022 and was seen sporting a black boot on her foot for the next couple of months. This forced her to miss all of LSU's January 2023 competitions.

She made a return to competition on February 26, when LSU was up against the Alabama Crimson Tide. She mounted the uneven bars, where she finished 6th with a score of 9.825, helping the Tigers bag their fourth win of the season.

Olivia Dunne was next seen in action on March 3, where she once again finished with a score of 9.825 on the bars in three different podium challenges. She was also present at the 2023 SEC Gymnastics Championships on March 18, where LSU finished 3rd, as she scored a 9.850 on the bars.

March 31 was Dunne's last performance of the 2023 NCAA season. Neither the team nor Olivia announced the reason behind the gymnast missing the rest of the season, but fans will hope that she will be ready for action by the time January rolls around.