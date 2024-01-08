"Usually my interviews are 'Oh yes, felt great to win the Olympics'" - "Vulnerable" Mary Lou Retton opens up on illness and hospitalization

The retired American gymnast, Mary Lou Retton talked openly about her month-long stay in ICU after suffering from a rare form of pneumonia.

The American sweetheart was admitted to an ICU in a hospital in Texas after discovering a rare form of pneumonia in October 2023. The 55-year-old was unable to breathe on her own and was receiving treatment, battling for her life in ICU.

While currently undergoing a healing process for her lungs using a portable oxygen device, Lou Retton spoke candidly about the seriousness of her medical condition in an interview with Hoda Kotb on Today Show.

Accompanied by her daughter Shayla Schrepfer at her home in Boerne, Texas, and expressing her gratitude, she disclosed that she came close to requiring life support.

"This is serious, and this is life, and I’m so grateful to be here. I am blessed to be here because there was a time when they were about to put me on life support," Mary Lou Retton said.

Further, Lou Retton also conveyed that she's fairly a private individual, and most of her interviews prior to the medical issues centered around her legacy.

"I’m very private and to come out and talk about it…Usually, my interviews are ‘Oh yes, it felt great to win the Olympics," she added.

While America's most admired gymnast amassed substantial wealth from her achievements, she lacked medical insurance.

A look at Mary Lou Retton's gymnastics career

Mary Lou Retton secured five medals at the 1984 Olympics.

Born on January 24, 1968, Mary Lou Retton, established herself as a legendary gymnast, becoming a household name. She displayed her spectacular gymnastic prowess at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles by collecting five medals.

Lou Retton's gold medal marked a significant moment as she became the first American female gymnast to win an individual all-around Olympic title. Further, she went on to earn four more medals, including two silver in team and vault events and two bronze in uneven bars and floor exercise.

Following her incredible achievements at the 1984 Games, she was featured as the 'Sportswoman of the Year' by Sports Illustrated. Her image adorned Hershey's candy bar and on Wheaties cereal box, making her the brand's first spokeswoman.

Apart from her Olympic accolades, the highly revered gymnast also clinched a gold medal in the individual all-around event at the American Cup for three consecutive years starting in 1983.