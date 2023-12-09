"What I’m hearing is Gabby Douglas champion incoming" - Fans react to gymnast's latest training video

Gabby Douglas has been making moves right and left since announcing her return to gymnastics in July this year. Most recently, the American left her fans wowed when she shared a clip of her training.

One of the best gymnasts in recent times, Douglas has been training at the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy under coach Valeri Liukin, in Texas, in a bid to return to her top level.

In a recent Instagram story, the three-time Olympic gold medalist gave fans a sneak peek of her training on the beam, leaving them excited beyond measure.

Reacting to the video, one fan on Reddit said:

"I'm sorry Miss Douglas Are you for real? The way my homegirl mounts the balance beam Unlike anything I've ever seen (parody of Miss Jackson by OutKast lol)."

"Switch mount to switch half. Yes Ma'am Gabrielle. Doubters deserve punishment," another added.

Fan comments via Reddit

Fan comments via Reddit

Meanwhile, X (formerly Twitter) was also left abuzz after Gabby Douglas' short clip.

"This is going to sound really weird, but I sorta forgot how excellent Gabby Douglas was/is," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

A few other fans were also left thrilled after seeing Douglas back in training.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Gabby Douglas' comeback to gymnastics

Gabby Douglas experienced some of her best moments between 2010 and 2016, winning three World Championships medals, an Olympic all-around gold, and two Olympic team golds in her time representing America.

However, post-2016, Douglas started missing competitions even though she had not announced her retirement. Then, late last year, rumors of the 27-year-old returning to the sport started doing the rounds. They were further fuelled by a widely circulated image of coach Anna Liukin addressing Gabby and a group of other gymnasts at what appeared to be the WOGA (World Olympic Gymnastics Academy).

A couple of months later, Valeri Liukin confirmed the news, saying that Gabby Douglas was indeed gearing up for a comeback. The gymnast herself announced her return to gymnastics in a detailed statement on Instagram, saying:

"I know I have a huge task ahead of me and I am beyond grateful and excited to get back out on the floor. and even more grateful for all of your support and love. it truly means so much there's so much to be said but for now.... let's do this #2024."

Recently, Douglas hinted that she would be back in competition in February 2024 with the Winter Cup in Louisville, Kentucky.