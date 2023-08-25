When and where to watch Simone Biles at US National Championships 2023

Simone Biles is all set to compete at the US Gymnastics National Championships, where the four-time Olympic champion, could become the first man or woman to win eight national all-around titles.

Biles, 26, is chasing history and is favored to break the record that she shares with Alfred Jochim, who won his seventh title in 1933, a record matched by Bales in 2021. An All-around title in San Jose, California will also make Simone Biles the oldest US Women's all-around champion ever.

Earlier this month, Simone Biles announced her return by nailing one of the toughest aerial maneuvers in the sport to win the US Classic.

Fresh off winning the title two weeks ago, Simone Biles will look to continue the winning momentum and dominate the upcoming US Championships as well.

The 2023 US Championships California will witness the Senior Women’s Day one competition on 25th August 2023. The Day two competition will take place on Sunday 27th August 2023.

Schedule for 2023 US Gymnastics Championships (from 25 August)

Friday, 25 August (EDT)

12:00 pm: Junior Women's Day 1

5 pm: Senior Women Day 1

Saturday, 26 August (EDT)

10:15 am: Junior Men Day 2

4 pm: Senior Men Day 2

Sunday, 27 August (EDT)

10:30 am: Junior Women Day 2

3:30 pm: Senior Women Day 2

Where to watch the 2023 US Gymnastics Championships

The US Gymnastics Championships can be viewed on NBC, CNBC, and Peacock for the US viewers. The feeds for the competition will be available on the YouTube Channel of USA Gymnastics for international viewers.

The TV and streaming schedule for the US Gymnastics Championships:

Friday, 25 August

Women’s: 8 pm on ET, Peacock

Saturday, 26 August

Men’s: 10:30 am on ET and CNBC(taped)

Women’s: 4:30 pm on ET and CNBC(taped)

Men’s: 7 pm. ET, CNBC, Peacock

Sunday, 27 August

Men’s: 12 pm. ET and NBC(taped)

Women’s: 7 pm. ET, NBC, Peacock

The reigning Olympic All-around Champion Suni Lee will also be in action in California. In the men's event, 2017 US National all-around champion Yul Moldauer and Tokyo Olympian Shane Wiskus are all set to headline the competition.