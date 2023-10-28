Where did Simone Biles finish in Dancing with the Stars? Know all about the American's appearance on the reality show

Legendary gymnast Simone Biles finished fourth in celebrity dancing reality show, Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) Season 24. In 2017, the four-time Olympic gold medalist appeared on the show with hopes of winning the Mirrorball Trophy, following in the footsteps of Olympic teammate Laurie Hernandez, who won the previous season.

Simone Biles competed on the show with dance partner Sasha Farber. Throughout her run, the gymnast delivered a couple of stunning performances. Starting from the Viennese Waltz to Paso doble, the gymnast stepped right into her dancing shoes.

In fact, right before her elimination, Simone Biles and her partner had achieved perfect scores for their performances. However, at the time of elimination, the audience, judges as well as Simone Biles herself, were stunned to learn about the gymnast’s elimination as a result of fan voting.

Biles and her DWTS partner Sasha Farber (Image via ABC)

Although Biles did not express her sorrow on her elimination day, she shared what went through her mind after returning from the show. In an interview with E! she told:

“We heard everyone, and I think everyone’s a little bit shocked.”

Furthermore, she expressed her gratefulness for the experiences she had on the show:

“Yes, this is a journey that I’ve embarked on, and I’ve done things. I’ve never danced in heels, never danced with a guy, so I feel like I’ve won a lot. I’ve won a friendship for life [with Farber]. I’ve been non-stop since the Olympics. I’ll have a week off.”

Simone Biles was the fifth gymnast to compete in DWTS. Before her, gymnasts Aly Raisman and Nastia Liukin appeared on the show in 2013 and 2015, respectively. They also finished in the fourth place in the competition. Moreover, Shawn Johnson and Laurie Hernandez won the show in 2009 and 2016, respectively.

Simone Biles took a break from gymnastics in 2017

Biles at Day Seven - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

In 2016, Simone Biles stunned the world by winning four gold medals at the Rio Olympics. She aced the team, vault, floor exercise, and all-around event. The gymnast also achieved a bronze medal in the balance beam. Previously, she had won four gold medals at the 2015 World Championships.

After achieving a great deal of medals, the gymnast decided to take a break from the sport. While promoting her book 'Courage to Soar' in November 2016, the gymnast said that she wanted to take some time off and have fun.

This meant that Biles would miss the 2017 World Championships and break her streak of winning the all-around world title that she had achieved three times in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

However, Biles made her comeback in 2018 at the World Championships in Doha. She won gold medals in team, vault, floor exercise, and all-around events, and bronze in balance beam.