Who are Simone Biles' coaches? All you need to know about the married couple working with the superstar gymnast

Cecile Landi and Laurent Landi are a married couple who are prolific gymnastics coaches and have been training Simone Biles since 2017. Before training the legendary gymnast, the couple pursued professional gymnastics in their respective careers. However, destiny had a different place for the French-American couple.

The 44-year-old Cecile competed in the 1994 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships and the 1996 Olympics as a professional gymnast. After competing in the European championships in 1997-98, she retired from elite gymnastics in 1999.

Eventually, Cecile switched to coaching at the French National Training Center from 2001 to 2004.

On the other hand, Laurent Landi was a member of the French national team in gymnastics and also competed in the 1994 Junior European Championships. However, he too switched to coaching at a club in Antibes and later on at the French National Training Center in 2002.

After meeting at the training center, the couple decided to move to America and began their coaching journey at the Bart Conner Gymnastics Academy in Oklahoma in 2004.

Coaching in a new country was indeed a challenging start for the couple, but they aced it like no other. While pursuing gymnastics, the couple married each other in 2005.

Three years later, they moved to Texas to coach at the reputed World Olympic Gymnastics Academy. Eventually, they joined the World Champions Centre as Simone Biles’ personal coaches.

How did Laurent Landi and Cecile Landi meet the gymnast?

Biles with coaches Cecile Landi and Laurent Landi

Before switching to the Landis, Simone Biles trained under coach Aimee Boorman. After spending a long time with the gymnast, Boorman desired to shift from Houston to Florida for another job in Florida.

So, Biles and her family knew that they had to find another coach for her after the conclusion of the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The gymnast’s mother had noticed the Landis before. Coincidentally, they were leaving the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy during that time. Therefore, Neille Biles decided to interview Cecile and Laurent Landi for Simone Biles.

In the interview, both Neille and Simone were impressed with how the couple had planned ways in which the gymnast could better her skills. All of them were on the same page. That’s how the Landis happened to the Biles.

What are Simone Biles’s coaches known for?

With years of coaching experience, the Landis are known for their positive coaching methods and athlete-centric approach in addition to their technical expertise. They have an impressive profile of coaching renowned gymnasts like Alyssa Baumann, Madison Kocian, Jordan Chiles, and many others.

In fact, Laurent Landi was the head coach of the U.S. women’s 2018 and 2019 World Championships teams and the 2020 Olympic Team.

How many accolades has Simone Biles achieved under Cecile and Laurent Landi?

Under Cecile and Laurent Landi, Simone Biles first won four golds, a silver, and a bronze medal at the 2018 World Championships. In the following year’s World Championships, she won five gold medals.

After winning a silver and a bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she took a mental health break. Recently, she made her strong comeback and qualified for the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp. The world saw Simone Biles at her best at the world stage as she won four golds and one silver medals.