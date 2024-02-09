Who are all of Simone Biles' siblings? Everything to know about the gymnastics legend's family

Simone Biles has three siblings, Adria Biles and Ashley Biles-Thomas, who are her biological sisters, and Tevin Biles-Thomas, her biological brother.

Simone's mother Shannon was addicted to alcohol and drugs, which led to all four children being sent to foster care. After learning about the children in foster care, Simone's maternal grandfather Ron Biles and his second wife Nellie Cayetano Biles attended to the kids there.

Ron and Nellie then started taking care of the children temporarily in the north Houston suburb of Spring, Texas. After three years, Ron and Nellie formally adopted Shanon’s youngest children - Simone and her sister Adria. Ron’s sister, Harriet, meanwhile, adopted Ashley and Tevin, who stayed in Cleveland, Ohio.

Despite not having the ideal family atmosphere in the initial phase of her life, Simone Biles went on to become one of the greatest gymnasts of all time.

Like her elder sister, Adria took up the sport when she was nine years old. Having competed at the junior elite level, she quit gymnastics in 2016. Adria then chose a different path as she studied dentistry and planned to specialize in hygiene.

Adria has now become a public figure after participating in the show Claim to Fame in 2022. Simone and Adria share a very close bond and are also best friends. Adria was a bridesmaid of Simone during her destination wedding with Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens.

On the other hand, Simone Biles' older siblings Ashley and Tevin didn’t experience a great lifestyle like their younger ones. Both have been involved in a list of criminal cases.

Ashley has been arrested several times in cases like drug trafficking, assault, and driving under the influence. Brother Tevin was also arrested in a triple murder case on New Year’s Eve but later acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Simone's relationship with Ashley and Tevin is not as close as her bond with Adria. Additionally, the star gymnast has two more half-siblings, Ron Jr. and Adam, after being adopted by her grandparents.

Simone Biles has had an illustrious career in Gymnastics

Simone Biles poses with her multiple gold medals during day 10 of the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Regarded as the greatest gymnast from the U.S., Simone Biles has won a record 30 medals in the World Championships, including 23 gold, four silver, and three bronze medals. Biles has claimed six titles each in all-around and floor exercise, four titles in balance beam, and two titles in vault at the World Championships.

She has also clinched seven Olympic medals, which include four gold, one silver, and two bronze medals, tying her alongside Shannon Miller for the most number of medals won by a U.S. gymnast in the history of the Games.