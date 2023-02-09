Simone Biles vs Suni Lee: Who is the more physically gifted of the two gymnasts?

Simone Biles is one of the best gymnasts gymnastics has ever seen. She has excelled in the Olympics, World Championships, and any gymnastics competition she has competed in. Simone is currently on a break from competitive gymnastics due to mental health reasons.

Suni Lee, on the other hand, is an exciting prospect in gymnastics. She has already announced herself on the world stage through her performances in recent years. Suni won three medals during her debut Olympics in Tokyo.

But who is more physically gifted between Simone Biles and Suni Lee?

Simone is 142 cm (4ft 8in) tall and Suni is 152 cm (5ft) tall. According to TallSlim Tees, shorter gymnasts have an advantage when it comes to body rotations because less power is required for smaller gymnasts to rotate in the air than taller gymnasts.

Shorter gymnasts benefit from a lower center of gravity. This comes in handy when they are performing on a beam, as per TallSlim Tees. But the same source states that it is easier for taller gymnasts than the smaller gymnasts when it comes to jumping to the high bar or jumping onto the vault.

But more or less, it seems the shorter gymnasts have a better advantage than the taller gymnasts. Simone Biles, therefore, is more physically gifted. Despite this, both Simone and Suni are extremely talented gymnasts. Suni, in particular, has started establishing her name in gymnastics, but she is a star for the future.

Simone Biles at the Olympic Games

Simone Biles is already a legend in the sport of gymnastics. Her performances speak for her. She has won seven Olympic medals. Biles' Olympic journey started during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

She made her performance known during the qualification rounds of the Rio Olympics itself. The GOAT gymnast qualified as the top gymnast in four of the five individual events. Biles also helped Team USA qualify for the Team event. Her first Olympic gold medal came in the Team event.

Team USA scored a total of 184.897, with Simone contributing a score of 61.833. She won her first individual gold medal in the individual all-around event by scoring 62.198 points. Simone Biles won her next individual gold medal in the vault event. In this event, she scored an average score of 15.966 in the vault finals.

Simone Biles warms up prior to the Women's Balance Beam Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Followed by the medal in the vault event, her next gold medal came in the floor exercise event with a score of 15.966. She won a bronze medal in the balance beam event by scoring a total of 14.733 points.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles won only two medals, a silver medal and a bronze medal. Biles performed only in the vault leg of the team event, after which she withdrew citing mental health reasons. Eventually, Team USA won a silver medal in the event.

Simone Biles subsequently withdrew from the individual all-around, vault, uneven bars, and floor exercise events due to mental health reasons. She competed only in the balance beam event and won a bronze medal by scoring a total of 14.000 points. She hasn't competed in gymnastics events since then.

Suni Lee at the Olympics

Suni Lee made her Olympic debut during the Tokyo Olympics. Lee helped Team USA qualify for the finals of the Team event. She also qualified for the all-around, uneven bars, and balance beam finals.

As far as the Team Finals are concerned, Suni was only supposed to perform on the uneven bars and balance beam. But due to Simone's sudden withdrawal from the competition after performing on the vault leg, it led to Suni replacing her in the floor exercise.

Sunisa Lee competes in the Women's Uneven Bars Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Suni helped Team USA win the silver medal. She won her first ever Olympic gold medal in the all-around finals. The Minnesota-born gymnast scored a total of 57.433 and won the gold medal. In the uneven bars event, she scored a total of 14.500 points and claimed the bronze medal.

In the balance beam finals, Suni Lee finished in fifth place. She made an excellent debut at the Tokyo Olympics by winning three medals. Suni has a huge career ahead of her in the sport of gymnastics.

