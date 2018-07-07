Stephanie Nassar, Larry Nassar's wife, named in lawsuit

Asher Fair 07 Jul 2018, 08:57 IST

54-year-old disgraced former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University physician Larry Nassar

Stephanie Nassar, the wife of 54-year-old disgraced former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University physician Larry Nassar, has been named in a civil lawsuit that was filed against Michigan State.

This lawsuit was filed on Wednesday, July 4 by 21-year-old Alaina Bamfield. Bamfield is one of the people who submitted a victim impact statement to be read on her behalf in court during Nassar's third sentencing hearing in Eaton County, Michigan in February.

Bamfield claims that she was referred to go see Larry Nassar for her back, neck and hip pain by Stephanie Nassar, a physician assistant whom Bamfield saw at Lansing Pediatric Associates. Larry Nassar reportedly sexually assaulted Bamfield under the guise of medical treatment when she was just 13 years old.

In total, Nassar has been accused of sexually assaulting more than 300 people, many of whom female gymnasts, under the guise of medical treatment. After more than two decades of his predatory behavior, he was finally arrested in December of 2016.

This past December, Nassar was issued a 60-year federal prison sentence on three child pornography charges, which he is currently serving at United States Penitentiary, Tucson. United States Penitentiary, Tucson is a maximum-security federal prison located in Tucson, Arizona that offers a sex offender program for sexual predators such as Nassar.

In January, Nassar was issued a state prison sentence on seven sexual assault charges for between 40 and 175 years following a seven-day sentencing hearing in Ingham County, Michigan during which 156 people who accused Nassar of sexual assault delivered victim impact statements in court in front of Nassar. A total of 13 more people who accused him of sexual assault also had victim impact statements delivered in court on their behalves during this sentencing hearing.

Nassar was issued a second state prison sentence on three more sexual assault charges for between an additional 40 and 125 years in February following the three-day sentencing hearing during which Bamfield's victim impact statement was delivered on her behalf and the victim impact statements of dozens of others were delivered either by the victims themselves or on the victims' behalves.

Last week, Nassar was charged with six counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child in Texas.