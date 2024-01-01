Suni Lee attends NFL clash in Minnesota alongside Lindsey Horan and Paralympian Chuck Aoki on New Year's Eve

Prominent gymnast Suni Lee, American professional soccer star Lindsey Horan and Paralympic wheelchair rugby player Chuck Aoki celebrated New Year’s Eve in Minnesota at a Sunday Night Football game. The matchup witnessed the Green Bay Packers prevailing over the Minnesota Vikings with a solid 33-10 victory.

The trio were all smiles as they posed for a picture in the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The photo featuring Olympians Suni Lee and Lindsey Horan, along with Paralympian Chuck Aoki was shared by NBC Olympics & Paralympics and quickly gained popularity on the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter. The tweet read:

“Olympians Lindsey Horan and Suni Lee and Paralympian Chuck Aoki are celebrating New Year's Eve in Minnesota at Sunday Night Football.🏈🎆”

Lindsey Horan then retweeted the post with a caption:

“Decent squad here 🙌🏼”

Sunisa Lee, Lindsey Horan, and Chuck Aoki are three leading figures in their respective sports in the United States. Popularly known as Suni Lee, the athlete is a renowned figure in the gymnastics community. She claimed three medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, winning gold in the women’s individual all-around, a silver in the team event and bronze in the uneven bars.

Horan, currently the captain of the U.S. women's national soccer team, also plays for Lyon in the French Division 1 Féminine. She previously represented the Portland Thorns FC in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), where she was honored as the league's most valuable player in 2018.

Charles "Chuck" Aoki, a three-time Paralympian, has won three medals at the Paralympic Games, including two silvers and a bronze in team events. Originally involved in wheelchair basketball, he later transitioned to wheelchair rugby and is now recognized as one of the top 3.0 classified players globally.

How Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee is battling health issues

Suni Lee at the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Suni Lee grabbed the spotlight by clinching the gold medal in the women’s gymnastics all-around at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. However, in April 2023, she faced a challenging decision to conclude her collegiate gymnastics journey due to health concerns unrelated to gymnastics.

She later revealed she was dealing with an incurable kidney condition. The illness then led to a significant weight gain of 40 pounds. In an exclusive interview with eonline.com, she stated:

"I really didn't know what to do with myself because I couldn't practice at all. I really just had to sit in my bed and be sad because I couldn't do anything. I could barely move. I couldn't fit into my clothes and it was just so scary."

Despite these obstacles, the American gymnast described her comeback to the U.S. Classic in 2023 as exceptionally meaningful, given the uncertainty she and her medical team faced about her ability to return to the sport.