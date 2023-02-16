Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, is considered the greatest gymnast of all time, as well as the most decorated athlete in her sport. Biles shot to prominence in 2013 with her senior debut in professional gymnastics, and since then, she has had no time to look back.

On Valentine's Day, Biles shared images of herself with her fiance Jonathan Owens on Twitter. Fans were overwhelmed by the post and commented on the same.

One fan felt that Owens is a lucky guy and wrote,

"this is a lucky man"

Fans react to Simone Biles' Valentine's Day special post

Simone Biles, with over 1.7 million followers on Twitter, is one of the most popular social media figures. All of her posts received a positive response.

On Valentine's Day, Biles shared two images with fiance Jonathan Owens, an NFL star.

Simone Biles @Simone_Biles ‍ to many more sweet days with you! happy valentines dayto many more sweet days with you! happy valentines day ❤️‍🔥 to many more sweet days with you! https://t.co/crMqqXvWax

Fans were so overwhelmed seeing the lovely couple that Biles' comments section was flooded with several best wishes.

One fan wished Simone Biles a 'Happy Valentine's Day' and informed her that teammate Grace McCallum suffered a serious injury.

"Happy V-Day!! Oh one more thing, your teammate @grace_mccallum2 suffered a serious injury and needs prayers."

Another fan congratulated the lovely couple and said that they represent the 'H-Town':

"Congrats to see black love . Especially since y'all both represent H-Town."

A commenter wrote,

"Proud of, and happy for, you both!"

Another commenter wished Biles a 'Happy Valentine's Day':

"Happy valentine's day to you"

A fan wrote that Biles and Owens are a beautiful couple and prayed for their happiness:

"You are a beautiful couple, I pray you have many years of happiness together."

A tsunami of Valentine's Day wishes and love emojis occurred in Simone Biles' comments section:

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' relationship

Simone and Jonathan met in March 2020 on the dating app Raya. According to People, Simone made the first move.

Because the COVID-19 outbreak forced Biles' Summer Olympics and Owens' NFL preparations to be postponed, the two opted to focus on getting to know each other better.

After a few months of dating, the couple declared their romance Instagram-official in August 2020. "It's just us," the seven-time Olympic medalist said alongside two cute images of the couple at the time.

The couple finished the year by taking Christmas and New Year's trips together. Biles celebrated her then-third boyfriend's NFL season with a sweet Instagram post the following month.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are expected to marry in 2023, with wedding plans well underway.

Who is Jonathan Owens?

Houston Texans security Jonathan Owens was a relatively unknown NFL player before it was disclosed that he was dating Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles.

Owens attended Missouri Western University during his collegiate football career. In 2017, he was named Male Student-Athlete of the Year. The safety was named to the academic honor list and finished second on the team with 95 total tackles and two interceptions. In his final season, he started all 11 games.

Jonathan Owens, who is 5' 11" and weighs 210 pounds, signed with the Arizona Cardinals after going undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, he was injured before being selected for the team and was released in 2019.

Owens joined the Houston Texans' practice squad in September 2019, and he was promoted to the active roster in December 2020.

