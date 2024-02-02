Where did Simone Biles study? Everything you need to know about the gymnast's education

Olympic legend Simone Biles is the proud owner of a business administration degree from the University of the People. In her younger years, the gymnast had studied at Benfer Elementary School in Harris County.

However, Biles chose to opt out of the traditional classroom as a middle-schooler, instead following the path of home-schooling. This decision allowed her to up her training hours from 20 to 32, helping her improve as a gymnast.

In July 2021, Simone Biles opened up to the Wall Street Journal about her experience being home-schooled, saying:

“In that aspect, going to public school, hanging out with friends, going to school dances. I was homeschooled. I really didn’t get to do any of that. But I also feel like at the end of the day I got to travel and represent the country so I really don’t think I’ve missed out on too much.”

Biles received her high school diploma sometime in 2015, and had originally signed a letter of intent to attend UCLA in November 2014, according to the Dallas Morning News (h/t Heavy.com). However, she chose to delay attending college till after the 2016 Rio Olympics, but turned pro in 2015 itself, foregoing her NCAA eligibility.

“While I am grateful for the opportunity to compete collegiately, I feel that the chance to make my dream come true is right in front of me. In order for me to be the best gymnast I can possibly be, I want to be sure that I have the necessary support and guidance in handling opportunities and demands outside of the gym,” the Olympian said in a press release (h/t NBC Sports) at the time.

After her immense success at the Rio Olympics, Simone Biles took some time off of gymnastics, and chose to pursue an online business administration degree at the University of the People. The University of the People is a non-profit organization that doesn't charge tuition, although they do have a minimal fee for exams. On her decision to major in business administration in 2018, Biles told VOA News,

“I’ve always wanted to work in the business industry. My mom’s always worked in business and my brothers, too, and they’ve been very good at what they’ve done so hopefully I will, too.”

Simone Biles on competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics

After her glorious outing in Rio, all eyes were on Simone Biles at the 2020 Olympics, and she was the favorite to win gold in multiple different events. However, just before the finals in Tokyo, Biles suffered from “twisties”, a unique phenomenon where gymnasts can no longer do the skills they've mastered before.

The “twisties” caused Biles to withdraw from various different events, and ultimately take a two-year hiatus to focus on her mental health. In mid-2023, the 26-year-old made a successful comeback to the sport, leaving everyone wondering if she'd make it to the Paris Olympics.

While Biles has indeed confirmed she intends to compete at the 2024 Games, the gymnast is keeping expectations low this time around.

“We've kind of been playing it on the down low this time, making sure mentally and physically are both intact. So I think it'll be different, but it'll be good,” she told NBC's Morning Show 'Today' in September 2023.

The American has also stated that she won't be too sad if she doesn't qualify for the games, telling Vanity Fair last month:

“If I don't make it to Paris, it won't absolutely crush me.”