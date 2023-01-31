Why did Simone Biles breakup with Stacey Ervin Jr.? Real reason explored

Simone Biles is one of the most famous athletes in America right now. While she hasn't participated in elite gymnastics since the Tokyo Olympics, it is undeniable that her fame has skyrocketed in the past two years thanks to her collaborations and work outside gymnastics.

This skyrocketing fame has put her personal life under the spotlight, especially her relationship with her fiancée, NFL star Jonathan Owens. Before Owens, Biles was open about her relationship with Stacey Ervin Jr., a former amateur gymnast.

Biles broke up with fellow gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr. in early March 2020 after having dated for nearly three years. Rumors of the split began in early March as people began noticing that Ervin had not wished Biles for her birthday. Speaking to Vogue in 2020, she said:

"It's hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it ... But it was for the best."

In the same piece, Simone Biles talked about how the lockdown had an effect on her and marked a shift in her life and personality. She alluded to this while talking about their split:

"I think for athletes, it’s hard for us to be out of our element for such a long period of time. That kind of throws your whole balance off ... Because you go to work out and you release endorphins. You get any anger out. It’s kind of our oasis. Without that, you’re stuck at home with your own thoughts."

Stacey Ervin Jr. was probably Biles' first partner ever. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2017, she said:

"I have never had a boyfriend in my life ... At 20 years old, I feel like you should have gone through those things and gone on dates. I have been on like, maybe one proper date."

The two first met in 2014 at the P&G Gymnastics Championships and reconnected in 2017 after Biles' grandmother hired Stacy as a coach at her gym in Texas. The Olympic gymnast later opened up about their relationship through social media in 2017.

She has since moved on and is now engaged to Jonathan Owens.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens pose on the field prior to Game One of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Simone Biles' career so far

The gymnast began her senior career in 2013 and established herself as an elite athlete the same year at the Antwerp World Championships by winning two gold medals.

Simone Biles of USA competes in the Women's balance beam final on Day Seven of the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Belgium 2013 held at the Antwerp Sports Palace on October 6, 2013 in Antwerpen, Belgium. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

This was just the beginning for Biles as she dominated the sport by winning a total of 25 World Championship medals. This tally makes her the most decorated gymnast in the history.

Biles made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics and won four gold medals right off the bat. She went to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as the favorite in seemingly all events. However, after facing a serious case of 'twisties', she withdrew from all the finals except the balance beam where she won bronze and a team silver.

Simone Biles has been on a hiatus focusing on her mental health, but has not ruled out a return.

