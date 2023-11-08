“10 extra years of cognitive performance”: ADHD doctor shares 3 things that will keep your brain healthy

Who wouldn't want to have a healthy and strong brain and high cognitive performance? However, many of us are clueless as to what can be done to keep the brain at optimal level.

We take vitamins and calcium supplements, but did you know that there's more than supplement that you should be taking — for your brain? Some of these habits claim to improve your cognitive performance by 10 years. It may sound too good to be true, but there are studies that have backed up these claims.

Dr. Daniel Amen, a leading ADHD doctor and expert in brain disorders, has shared valuable insights on keeping the brain healthy. With the largest database of brain scans for psychiatry and being the author of multiple best-selling books, Dr. Amen has much sought-fater expertise, including celebs like Bella Hadid and Justin Bieber.

Three key practices for a healthy brain and boost cognitive performance for 10 years

Healthy brain adds more years to life (Image via Vecteezy)

In a recent episode of "The Diary of a CEO" YouTube channel with Steven Barnett, During a conversation, he asked the ADHD doctor why his viewers should stick around for the video and what they would gain from it.

Dr. Amen replied:

"stick around 10 extra years of cognitive performance in their life uh better love better money, better health because your brain we're going to talk about is involved in everything you do how you think how you feel how you act how you get along with other peopl"

Dr. Amen discussed three key practices that could add up to 10 years of extra cognitive performance to your life: saunas, exercises and cold plunges.

1) Saunas - Unlocking the power of detoxification

Saunas remove mercury from the body. (Image via Vecteezy)

Dr. Amen emphasizes the role of saunas in maintaining a healthy brain. Saunas have the exceptional ability to help detoxify the body, specifically aiding in the removal of harmful substances like mercury.

Going to the sauna often can keep the brain clean and make you think better. In one study, saunas were found to make the brain stronger and healthier. However, like with anything, to be safe and talk to your doctor before you start sauna-ing all the time.

2) Exercise - To fuel your brain's energy

Playing pickleball is the best sport for the brain. (Image via Vecteezy)

When it comes to brain health, exercise is a powerful tool. Regular exercise makes sure enough blood, oxygen and good stuff go to the brain.

Doing things like cardio, lifting weights or brisk walks can keep brain cells well-fed and help you think better. Dr. Amen says that it's a good idea to work out for minimum 30 minutes every day to boost cognitive function.

3) Cold plunges - For your mental sharpness

Cold plunges improve focus and memory. (Image via Vecteezy)

Dr. Amen introduces the benefits of cold plunges as a means of activating the brain's potential.

These invigorating experiences, like cold showers, ice baths or even cold water swimming, have been found to stimulate the production of noradrenaline, a chemical responsible for focus and attention.

As per the study conducted by Huberman Lab. 2022. "The Science & Use of Cold Exposure for Health & Performance" - Cold plunges, like cold showers or ice baths, can also support brain health.

Deliberate cold exposure triggers the release of epinephrine and norepinephrine in the brain and body, which can help increase energy and focus.

Dr. Daniel Amen's expertise in brain health and his innovative practices have brought him international recognition.

If you start doing these easy things every day, it may add 10 more extra years of cognitive performance. Just remember, what works for one person might be different for someone else, though, so it's smart to talk to a doctor before making big changes to your routine.