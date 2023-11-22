10 Food Safety measures to follow this Thanksgiving

Food safety is a critical component of any holiday gathering, particularly on Thanksgiving, when friends, family, and a feast of foods converge. To ensure the festivities remain joyous and free of mishaps, especially foodborne illnesses, it's imperative to adhere to food safety protocols.

These guidelines are essential to prevent the spread of pathogens like salmonella and norovirus, which can lead to severe symptoms. To keep your guests safe and satiated this Thanksgiving, follow these ten food safety measures.

Food Safety measures to follow this Thanksgiving

1. Prioritize Hand Hygiene

The cornerstone of food safety is proper hand washing. Engage in a thorough 20-second scrub with soap and water before, during, and after food preparation. This simple act significantly reduces bacterial presence and prevents the transmission of pathogens from your hands to the food, making it a key defense against foodborne illness.

2. Cook Only When Well

If you're experiencing symptoms like vomiting or diarrhea, step away from the kitchen. Cooking while sick can transmit illnesses such as norovirus to your guests through the food you prepare. Prioritize health over tradition, and if you're unwell, seek assistance from a healthy friend or family member to take over the culinary duties.

3. Avoid Cross-Contamination

Food safety is compromised when raw meats and produce share the same space. Use separate cutting boards and utensils for different food types to prevent cross-contamination. This practice is crucial when handling raw turkey, a Thanksgiving staple that can harbor harmful bacteria.

4. Handle Raw Ingredients Carefully

Raw eggs and flour, often found in holiday recipes, can contain salmonella or E. coli if not cooked properly. Ensure these ingredients reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit to kill any lurking pathogens and avoid the temptation to taste uncooked dishes that contain them.

5. Skip the Turkey Rinse

Contrary to popular belief, washing raw turkey can do more harm than good by spreading bacteria around your kitchen. The safe alternative is to cook it thoroughly, which eliminates any present bacteria without the risk of contaminating your cooking environment.

6. Thaw Turkey Safely

Thawing a turkey on the counter invites bacteria to multiply. Instead, defrost it in the refrigerator, in cold water, or using a microwave. Plan ahead, as each method requires different amounts of time, ensuring the turkey is safely thawed without reaching unsafe temperatures.

7. Cook Stuffed Dishes Separately

For food safety, cook stuffing outside the turkey in a separate dish. This method allows you to easily ensure that it reaches the safe minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, effectively killing any harmful bacteria.

8. Use a Meat Thermometer

Don’t rely on appearance to judge if the turkey is done. Use a food thermometer to check that the thickest part of the turkey has reached 165 degrees Fahrenheit. This is the only reliable method to ensure that any potential pathogens are destroyed.

9. Store Leftovers Promptly

Food safety doesn't end once the meal is cooked. Perishable foods should not be left out for more than two hours. Store leftovers in small containers at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower to prevent the growth of bacteria that can cause foodborne illnesses.

10. Maintain Proper Refrigeration

Regularly check that your refrigerator is set to at least 40 degrees Fahrenheit and the freezer to zero degrees Fahrenheit. This is especially important when storing warm leftovers, as keeping foods at the right temperature is critical for food safety.

In conclusion, integrating the safety of the foods into your Thanksgiving preparations is as essential as the turkey centerpiece. Each step, from handwashing to proper storage of leftovers, forms a comprehensive shield against foodborne illnesses.

By adhering to these ten safety of the food measures, you not only protect the well-being of your loved ones but also uphold the joy and spirit of the holiday. Remember, a successful Thanksgiving is measured not just by the abundance of food but also by the health and happiness of your guests.

Let the safety of the foods be the ingredient that ensures a memorable and safe holiday for everyone gathered around your table.