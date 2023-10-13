10 Tips For Beginning Yoga - And Why It's Never Been Easier To Get Started

Yoga has been around for centuries, and its popularity is only growing with time. Around 300 million people have been practicing yoga to maintain a healthy lifestyle, and also to attain all the positive changes that come with it. However, beginning your yoga journey can be a little overwhelming, especially considering the overload of information that's available on the internet.

The truth is, it's extremely easy to make yoga a part of your life. Even if you feel like you don't have the optimal flexibility or that you're not in perfect shape, you can start practicing it today. The key is figuring out what works for you, and how you can milk out the maximum benefits of yoga, without getting injured or frustrated.

Tips for Beginning Yoga That Will Help You Get Started

1) Choose the right time

Yoga advice for beginners (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Valentin antonucci)

One of the most important steps to take care of, when you're starting to add yoga to your routine, is to make sure you're choosing an appropriate time.

In any workout schedule, consistency is key. People slip out of their routine more often than not if they start to workout at hours that are not sustainable for a long time.

The best time to practice yoga is after an hour of waking up. You can be done with your routine and get started with your day with a sense of accomplishment.

2) Finding a good teacher

Yoga tips for beginning yoga (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Tima Miroshnickenko)

A well-experienced instructor can help you navigate through your yoga journey in a well-organized manner. You can share your goals and your daily schedule with the yoga instructor and incorporate the sessions according to your needs.

A good teacher can help you maintain a proper posture and also give valuable insights to kickstart your yoga journey.

3) Choose the right activewear

Tips for beginning yoga (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by RDNE photos)

It's extremely important to wear comfortable clothes when you're starting your yoga journey. You should choose clothes made with a breathable material that allows you to move without any hindrance.

It should be loose enough to help you move properly and fitted enough to not let it fall through your head.

4) Perform yoga with a light stomach

Tips for beginning yoga (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Marta Branco)

It is advised to practice yoga during the early hours of the day because practicing on a full stomach may make you feel nauseous and lethargic.

If you need to eat something before your session to give you a boost of energy, you can choose to snack on some nuts, energy bars, or a fruit.

5) Keep the distractions aside

tips for beginning yoga (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Andrew Neel)

Yoga is an extremely effective workout option if you're looking to lose weight or stay in shape. However, yoga also helps us by improving our mental well-being. Adding some breathing exercises to your routine can help you clear your mind and bring a sense of calmness to your life.

Hence, when you're beginning your yoga session, make sure to keep your phone and other digital devices aside and focus on being more present.

6) Listen to your body

tips for beginning yoga (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Klaus Nielsen)

If you're just starting out, going overboard with your postures and not stopping when your body is telling you to, can lead to burnout and even cause injuries that may put an end to your yoga journey even before it's all up to speed.

Being aware of your limits while practicing yoga can add to your long-term success.

7) Stay Hydrated

Yoga tips for beginning yoga (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Barbara Olsen)

Drinking an ample amount of water is crucial, irrespective of the kind of exercise you choose. Rather than drinking water during your yoga session, it is recommended that you drink the appropriate amount before and after your session.

Drinking 3-4 liters of water per day also helps you lose weight, clarify your skin, improve your heart health, and contribute to improving your immunity system.

8) Dont compare yourself to others

tips for beginning yoga (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Mary Taylor)

Everyone has their own limits and strengths, hence, comparing yourself to somebody else might be demotivating.

Focus on your on journey, slowly try to perfect your form, and attempt new poses at your own pace rather than doing it according to somebody else's standards.

9) Use a non-slipping mat

tips for beginning yoga (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Elina)

Using a proper yoga mat can help you perform better, save you from injuries, and also provide the necessary support to your joints.

You should choose a mat with a good amount of stickiness so that your grip is strong enough to hold your feet and hands in place.

10) Try to learn new poses before the session

tips for beginning yoga (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Anil Sharma)

Some poses can be daunting when you're just starting out your yoga journey. Thus, practicing and looking at some poses before your first session might help you ease into the routine.

Learning some of the basics will make you feel more confident and ready to take on the challenge.

To conclude, yoga is a great workout to add to your daily routine. It helps you maintain a healthy lifestyle, achieve your goals, and also takes care of your mental health. Sounds like a win-win, right?

Starting your yoga journey can be daunting at first, but with these easy-to-follow tips, you can go from a beginner to a pro in no time.