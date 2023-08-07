10 Warning Signs Your Body Needs More Zinc

Zinc is an important mineral that your body needs for combating infections and cell damage. It is essential for creating DNA and reducing inflammation and healing injuries as well. While an adult female requires 8 mg of this mineral per day, an adult male need at least 11 mg every day.

Zinc deficiency is when your body doesn’t get enough of this important mineral. Deficiency can cause several side effects, including a reduced sense of smell and taste, hair loss, brittle nails, lack of focus and more. Thus, it’s important to recognize the signs and symptoms of zinc deficiency and seek diagnosis and supplements immediately.

10 Warning Signs Your Body Requires More Zinc

Here are the 10 most common warning signs that indicate you might have a zinc deficiency:

1. You have a blurry vision

Blurry vision is a common sign that indicates you have a deficiency of this mineral. This is because eyes have high concentrations of this important mineral, and when you are deficient, it may lead to problems with your vision. It is important to note that in serious cases, it can lead to changes in the retina as well.

You may experience blurry vision. (Photo via Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

2. You are experiencing hair loss

Low levels of zinc in the body can cause severe hair fall and bald patches. Studies have shown that most people with alopecia also had a deficiency of this mineral. Luckily, oral and topical medications can treat alopecia and also help with hair growth.

3. Your wounds are not healing

A deficiency of this mineral can affect your immune health and may slow down the wound-healing process. Cuts and other wounds on your body may take longer to heal, and you might also become more vulnerable to bacterial and viral infections.

4. You are experiencing unexplained weight loss

A deficiency of zinc can cause changes in your appetite, which may lead to unexplained weight loss. Moreover, it may also lead to irritability, mood swings, and more.

You may lose weight rapidly. (Photo via Unsplash/ i yunmai)

5. You are experiencing stomach problems

A deficiency of this mineral can lead to several stomach issues. For some, it may cause diarrhea, whereas, for others, problems may include gas, bloating, and constipation.

6. You are getting sick more often

Zinc deficiency is also linked to a weak immune system, and if you start getting sick more often, this could be an indication that you are not getting enough of this mineral. Studies suggest that if you take zinc supplements within 24 hours of experiencing initial symptoms, you can get relief more quickly.

7. You are having memory problems

A deficiency of this mineral can cause memory issues and also lead to brain fog in some cases. Since this mineral is important for regulating the neurons in the brain, deficiency can cause foggy thinking and memory issues.

You may experience brain fog. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

8. You are experiencing difficulty smelling and tasting food

People who have deficiency of this mineral may have difficulty smelling and tasting their foods. Since this mineral plays a major role in your senses, deficiency can lead to an unexplained loss of smell and taste.

9. Weak growth in children

Supplements of this mineral are often prescribed to pregnant women because it supports the development and growth of the fetus. A child who has this deficiency may not develop properly, which may lead to certain complications and diseases in the long run.

10. You are experiencing a drop in your blood sugar levels

This mineral offers natural blood sugar control and also helps with insulin production. When you have a deficiency, your insulin may drop and cause further complications and health concerns.

Reduced blood sugar levels is a sign of deficiency. (Photo via Pexels/Artem Podrez)

So, these are some of the common signs that indicate you are not getting enough zinc. If you notice any of these signs, you may want to add specific foods to your diet, including poultry items, red meats, beans, cereals, dried fruits, and more. Moreover, you may also consult a healthcare provider and seek their guidance.