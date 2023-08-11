101-year-old doctor shares 3 things to keep brain from deteriorating – 41% of Americans do the opposite

As the years pass, it's no secret that the brain or cognitive abilities diminish. However, what if there was a way to defy the natural course of aging and maintain a sharp mind? In a fascinating account, a 101-year-old practicing doctor and neurologist, Dr. Howard Tucker, offers valuable advice on how to keep the brain sharp.

These insights are particularly relevant, as a surprising number of Americans neglect their cognitive health, as studies suggest. Despite the overkill of conflicting advice available, the centenarian's tips are backed by science and are effective in preserving cognitive function.

Interestingly, a recent Gallup survey found that 41% of Americans are waiting longer to retire than they were two decades ago. In 2002, the average retirement age was 59, while in 2022, it had risen to 66. That means Americans are spending more time in the workforce, which can be both a blessing and a curse for brain health.

On one hand, work provides mental stimulation and socialization, which are good for cognitive function. However, work can also be stressful, and stress is a known risk factor for cognitive decline.

So how can we strike a balance and ensure that we're doing everything we can to keep our brain healthy? Let's take a closer look at the tips from the 101-year-old doctor:

Three important rituals that can help improve brain health

1) Keep mind engaged through work, social and entertainment activities

Seeking social connection (Image via Unsplash/Beth Jnr)

Dr. Tucker emphasizes the importance of mental engagement to preserve cognitive health. He continues to practice medicine and believes that staying updated with advancements in his field keeps his brain active and challenged.

Research even suggests a correlation between retiring and increased cognitive decline, highlighting the significance of staying mentally engaged through work or other activities.

Unfortunately, many Americans are retiring later than before, with the average retirement age rising to 66. This shift may potentially have positive effects on cognitive function, given the continued mental stimulation that work provides.

2) Cultivate strong social relationships

Improves cognitive health (Image via Unsplash/Phillippe Leone)

Another crucial factor highlighted by Dr. Tucker is the role of social connections in maintaining cognitive function. Research consistently shows that strong relationships contribute to improved memory and cognitive abilities.

However, a sizable portion of the population, particularly older adults, find themselves lacking social connections due to various reasons, including the loss of friends and family members.

Dr. Tucker, meanwhile, is fortunate to have built relationships with younger colleagues and makes it a priority to have dinner with his family and friends. These social interactions contribute to his overall brain health and well-being.

3) Read as a means of entertainment

Read every day. (Image via Unsplash/Blaz photo)

Dr. Tucker's third strategy for preserving cognitive health is immersing himself in reading, both for entertainment and information. Engaging with books, whether fiction or non-fiction, provides the cognitive with a steady stream of new information to process.

This cognitive exercise helps maintain mental sharpness and prevents cognitive decline. Unfortunately, many Americans do not prioritize reading for pleasure, with only a small percentage engaging in regular reading habits.

Incorporating reading in our lives can be a simple yet effective way to keep our minds active and vibrant.

Dr. Howard Tucker, at the remarkable age of 101, provides valuable insights into preserving brain health. His strategies of keeping the mind engaged through work, cultivating social relationships and embracing the benefits of reading are crucial in our battle against cognitive decline.

However, it's important to note that a significant percentage of Americans do not prioritize these practices. As a society, it's essential to raise awareness about the importance of brain health and encourage individuals to adopt these strategies