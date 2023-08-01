102-year-old woman shares 5 habits to live longer – Only 13.5% of people do it

When we think about what it takes to live a longer life, we often focus on the obvious habits like going to the gym and eating a healthy diet. However, there are simple habits that are often overlooked but can have a significant impact on longevity.

Dr. Gladys McGarey is a 102-year-old doctor who has not only defied the odds of age but also found true happiness and purpose in her long life. She has some incredible secrets to longevity and why only 13.5% of people practice them.

Being a passionate advocate of "living medicine," she has dedicated decades to the field of holistic medicine. She believes in looking at diseases and pain as teachers, offering insights into the body's needs and guiding us on the path to healing.

So, what are Dr. McGarey's habits to live a long life?

Here are the five important habits to adopt that can transform your life

1) Life Itself

Embrace life. (Image via Unsplash/Katarzyna G)

Dr. McGarey emphasizes the importance of paying attention to life itself. She compares life to a seed, containing all the energy of the universe within it.

However, for life to change and improve, it needs to be activated by us. When we embrace life and engage with it fully, we can unlock its potential for growth and fulfillment.

2) Love

According to Dr. McGarey, love is the activating factor that cracks the shell of life. It's an essential aspect of life, starting from the moment we take our first breath. The more we embrace love in ourselves and in others, the more joy and happiness we can find in life.

3) Laughter

Learn to live and laugh. (Image via Unsplash/Zac Durant)

Laughter is another crucial element for a long and fulfilling life, and Dr. McGarey aptly describes it as joy and happiness.

She emphasizes that when accompanied by love, laughter becomes a powerful source of positivity. It brings lightness and humor to our experiences, fostering a sense of well-being and adding a zest for life.

4) Labor

Listen with compassion. (Image via Usplash/Nathan Anderson)

Dr. McGarey reckons labor without love is drudgery. It becomes an obligation or a burden that drains energy and enthusiasm. However, when we align our work with love, it transforms into bliss. By paying attention to what drives us, we can lead fulfilling lives through the work we do.

5) Listening

Listening with love is the final aspect of Dr. McGarey's five Ls. She highlights that listening without love is merely an empty sound, lacking understanding and connection.

However, when we listen with love, it becomes a tool for comprehension and empathy. Finding people who understand us and support our purpose can greatly enhance our sense of fulfillment and enable us to make a positive impact on others.

Dr. McGarey's advice may seem simple but holds profound significance. However, despite the potential benefits and wisdom offered by the five Ls, only 13.5% of people incorporate these habits in their lives.

Embracing these habits requires a conscious effort and commitment to actively engaging with life, nurturing relationships, following our passions and approaching each day with love and understanding.