11 Everyday Habits That Could Be Harming Your Mental Health

Maintaining good mental health is essential for overall well-being. However, there are some everyday habits we tend to overlook that could be causing harm. Mental health issues can impair your ability to concentrate, make decisions, and be productive, as well as cause a slew of physical health issues.

Read along to find out what everyday habits are influencing your mental health, and how to overcome them.

11 everyday habits to ditch for your mental health's sake

Here are eleven everyday habits that could be worsening your mental health:

Not getting enough sleep can heavily impact your cognition (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro Studio)

1) Lack of Sleep

Did you know that getting enough sleep is super important for both your physical and mental health? When we don't get enough shut-eye, it can lead to all sorts of not-so-fun things like feeling down, anxious, and moody.

To help prevent this, experts suggest aiming for around seven to nine hours of sleep every night.

2) Excessive Social Media Use

While social media can be an excellent way to stay connected, excessive use can lead to anxiety and feelings of inadequacy. Limit your time on social media and find alternative activities to keep you engaged.

3) Poor Diet

If you're not careful, an unhealthy diet can throw off your serotonin levels, which can lead to some serious mood swings, depression, and anxiety. But don't worry, there's a simple solution.

By consuming a healthy and balanced diet, you can start to feel better both physically and mentally.

4) Procrastination

Putting things off can unconsciously make its way into our everyday habits and can lead to anxiety and stress, and even cause panic attacks. So, what can you do about it? Well, one effective way to overcome procrastination is by improving your time management skills.

Break tasks into smaller, more manageable chunks, and set specific deadlines for each.

That way, you'll be less likely to put things off and more likely to get them done on time - without all the stress and anxiety.

What you think of yourself impacts your self esteem and confidence (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

5) Negative Self-Talk

Negative self-talk can become a habit and lead to low self-esteem, depression, and anxiety. Practicing positive affirmations and gratitude can help alter negative self-talk and improve mental health.

6) Lack of Exercise

Exercise is an excellent way to reduce cortisol levels and improve the release of endorphins, which have a positive effect on mood. Not exercising can lead to depression and anxiety, and worsen mental health.

Incorporating regular exercise into your daily routine can help enhance your overall well-being.

7) Multitasking

Multitasking is one of the few everyday habits that can lead to decreased productivity, increased stress levels, and impaired cognitive function, causing anxiety and burnout. Try to focus on one task at a time and prioritize them to avoid multitasking.

8) Perfectionism

It can lead to stress, exhaustion, anxiety, and even depression. Instead of striving for perfection, it's better to set achievable goals and be kind to yourself if you fall short.

Remember that making mistakes is a part of the learning process, and it's okay to embrace imperfections.

While its great to focus on yourself, give a call to your loved ones once in a while (Image via Pexels/Lisa Fotios)

9) Isolation

Isolating oneself due to stress or anxiety can lead to depression and loneliness, and negatively impact mental health. Making isolation one of the everyday habits jeopardizes one's ability to connect to other individuals. It is important to socialize with friends and family or join a support group to release stress and seek help if needed.

10) Lack of sunlight

Not getting enough exposure to sunlight can lead to low levels of vitamin D, which has been linked to depression and anxiety. Make sure to get some sunlight each day, even if it's just for a few minutes, to boost your mood and improve your mental health.

11) Overworking

While it's important to work hard and pursue your goals, overworking as an everyday habit can lead to burnout, stress, and a negative impact on mental health.

Make sure to take breaks and set healthy boundaries to prevent overworking and prioritize your mental well-being.

Taking care of mental health is as important as physical health. Identifying everyday habits that contribute to mental health deterioration and taking steps to overcome them can go a long way in improving your overall well-being.

Seek support from friends, family, or mental health professionals to improve your mental health.

