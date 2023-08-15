114-year-old Texan woman's longevity secrets: 5 habits to live longer

Elizabeth Francis – a 114-year-old Texan - has defied the age odds to live longer. While hitting the century mark is impressive, surpassing 110 years is extraordinary.

Francis achieved just that, earning the title of Texas' oldest living person. Wondering how she did it? Let's dive into the five key habits that have contributed to her remarkable longevity.

114-year-old's five habits to live longer

Prioritise nutrition (Image via Freepik/Gpointstudio)

#1 Healthy lifestyle choices

Elizabeth Francis never smoked and has never been a drinker. While she jokingly claims to eat "everything," her granddaughter reveals that Francis stayed away from fast-food joints, favoring home-cooked meals.

Her lifestyle choices, rooted in balanced nutrition and abstaining from harmful habits, have surely played a role in her intent to live longer.

#2 Stress management

Manage your stress better (Image via Freepik)

Managing stress is essential for one to live longer, and Francis seems to have understood this well.

While her daily life may have had its share of challenges, her ability to handle stress and maintain a positive outlook has likely contributed to her overall well-being.

#3 Quality sleep

Get restful sleep (Image via Freepik)

Getting a good night's sleep is a cornerstone of longevity. Although not explicitly mentioned, it's safe to assume that Francis practiced healthy sleep habits, allowing her body to rest, recover and rejuvenate.

#4 Active lifestyle

Partake in fun exercises (Image via Freepik)

Exercise is known to promote vitality and longevity. While specific details of Francis' physical activity routine aren't provided, her granddaughter's mention of her cooking and maintaining an active lifestyle suggests that she remained physically engaged throughout her life.

#5 Strong social connections

Build quality social connections. (Image via Freepik)

Loneliness and isolation can impact health negatively. Elizabeth Francis' strong family bonds, evident in her five generations of relatives celebrating her 114th birthday, highlight the importance of social connections in her journey to a long life.

Amidst all the lifestyle factors, Elizabeth Francis attributes her longevity to one source: "This is a blessing, the Lord's blessing." While lifestyle plays a crucial role, her faith and gratitude have undoubtedly contributed to her vibrant life.