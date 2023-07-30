116,000 people increased life expectancy by at least 26% – It only takes 20 minutes per day

Life is a precious gift we all cherish and yearn to make the most out of. We're all aware that regular exercise is good for our well-being, but have you ever wondered how much we truly need to unlock its full potential?

Well, hold on to your screens because a fascinating study recently emerged in the prestigious journal Circulation. It turns out that going the extra mile with physical activity can be a game-changer, helping us have a longer and healthier life.

Ideal guidelines for lifespan enhancement

Moderate exercise (Image via Freepik)

The 2018 physical activity guidelines have suggested that adults should aim for at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous activity every week. That equates to roughly 20 minutes a day.

Nothing wrong with that, right? But wait, there's more. Brace yourself for the jaw-dropping revelation from this groundbreaking study - surpassing those recommendations can lead to some incredible results.

The study findings

Low risk of heart disease (Image via Freepik)

This study used a massive data collection from over 116,000 adults who willingly revealed their leisure-time physical activities for an impressive 30 years.

What the researchers found was nothing short of astonishing. Those who went above and beyond the recommended guidelines slashed their risk of cardiovascular disease significantly.

It gets even better. The real stars of the show were people who engaged in about 300 to 599 minutes of moderate physical activity each week. They exhibited a mind-blowing 26% to 31% lower all-cause mortality and a jaw-dropping 28% to 38% lower cardiovascular mortality.

Maximizing impact for a healthier life

Scientists have cracked the code to a longer and happier time. It's down to: combining medium to high levels of vigorous (75 to 300 minutes per week) and moderate physical activity (150 to 600 minutes per week).

The result? A staggering mortality reduction of approximately 35% to 42%.

Isn't high-intensity exercise bad for your heart?

High intensity workouts (Image via Freepik)

High, long-term vigorous physical activity is not a problem. In fact, light to moderate exercise has been a trusty protector against cardiovascular disease, while those marathons we all admire? They're harmless to heart health.

Whether it's a leisurely stroll, an exhilarating run, a refreshing swim or an invigorating bike ride, with a dash of determination and perhaps sweat, you will be well on your way to a longer, healthier and happier life.