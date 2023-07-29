16% protein, 30-gram fiber & 5% sugar – The antidote to obesity according to science

In this captivating episode of "The Diary of a CEO" on YouTube, Dr Giles Yeo, a renowned expert in genetics of obesity from the University of Cambridge, shares some fascinating insights into the world of weight management and genetics.

Understanding the set range hypothesis

Alright, let's dive into the nitty-gritty. Dr. Yeo introduces us to this intriguing concept called the "set range" hypothesis. It's like having our own personalized weight zone that our body naturally tends to stick to.

Some folks find it easier to stay on the leaner side, while others have a natural inclination towards a higher weight range, leaning to obesity. It's all about embracing our uniqueness.

Sure, one can shift a bit within this range, but trying to make drastic changes can be as tricky as picking the winning lottery numbers. Moreover, age plays a part, too. As we grow older, our body might decide to defend a higher weight range, making it quite a task to maintain those lower weights.

Age and obesity: Understanding the whys

How the notion of obesity has evolved? (Image via Freepik/Jcomp)

Now, let's talk about the inevitable - weight gain as we gracefully age. It's like a package deal, backed by science and all, but wait: it's not just about our metabolism taking a nap.

There's more to it. Factors like living large (hello, increased wealth), desk jobs that glue us to chairs, reduced workout mojo and even muscle loss join the weight gain/obesity party.

Yes, our muscles burn food faster than Flash runs. Between the ages of 20 and 50, most of us put on about 15 kg (that's 32 pounds in freedom units), and it's just one to two pounds a year on average.

Science-backed approach to sustainable weight loss

Sustainable weight loss (Image via Freepik/Jcomp)

Dr. Giles Yeo gives us the ultimate cheat codes for sustainable weight loss. It's like our own science-backed treasure hunt. So, here's the secret recipe: aim for around 16% of our daily energy to come from protein.

Now, to not overwhelm those kidneys, add fiber upto 30 grams per day for overall health. Lastly, keep added sugars to 5% or less of the daily energy intake.

Now that we have our magic numbers, it's time to put them to work. Incorporate this trio - 16% protein, 30 grams of fiber and 5% or less added sugars - in your unique diet.

It's all about balance and finding what works best for you. Remember, it's not just about shedding pounds; it's about fighting obesity and embracing a healthier and happier lifestyle.