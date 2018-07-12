2 Proven Healthy Diet Plans

Hassan Shafiq 12 Jul 2018

Food Craving is not a myth and if you are a fitness freak, then you will definitely agree with the aforementioned notion. Being health conscious and staying in perfect shape all year long is not that easy, especially if you are surrounded by junk food all the time.

This is why there are several diet plans on the market, that are quite popular with fitness-minded individuals. But, not every diet plan is as effective as it is claimed by its endorsers.

However, I have laid down some valuable diet tips where I have mentioned the meal plans that actually work and in this article, I will list the top 2 that are not only admired but also have proven to be successful.

#1 Ketogenic Diet

Normal Foods Involved In A Keto Diet

A ketogenic or keto diet is a low carb diet which runs on the basic principle of using fat stores of our body as fuel. Confused? Let me explain.

How does it work?

Eating something which has a higher amount of carbs produces insulin and glucose in your body. Now glucose is easily converted into energy, as insulin boosts the process of glucose entering your bloodstream. This forces your body to prefer carbohydrate as the form of energy over any other source such as fat.

On the other hand, when you lower the intake of carbs our body goes into a state of ketosis. This is a natural state that our body initiates in order to survive when food intake is minimal.

When our body is in ketosis, it produces ketones which are made from the breakdown of fats in our liver. The end goal is to force our body to replace carbohydrates with ketones as its primary source of energy.

Once our ketone levels reach the optimal stage, numerous benefits including physical, mental and most importantly, weight loss is initiated.

Note: Carbohydrates have to be kept under 20-50 grams at all times.

Ketogenic Diet - Sample Meal Plan

Breakfast

Option 1 - Low carb omelette with a side of vegetables.

Option 2 - Classic beef & eggs.

Option 3 - Whole Milk & unsweetened yoghurt.

Lunch

Option 1 - Chicken breasts with caesar salad.

Option 2 - Grass-fed Beef with zucchini or low-carb noodles.

Option 3 - Grilled chicken with heavy coconut cream and tomato sauce.

Dinner

Option 1 - Fried salmon with broccoli.

Option 2 - High-fat salad dressing with a handful of nuts.

Option 3 - Deli roast beef with brie cheese.