30 celebrities who are vegetarians or vegan

Many people are now choosing to be vegetarians and celebrities are no exception. Around 30 successful and famous individuals have made the switch to a meat-free lifestyle. They have various reasons for their choice, including better health, concern for animal rights, and the environment.

These celebrities, including Hollywood stars, famous musicians, and renowned athletes, are not only ambassadors for their industries but also strong advocates for living compassionately

1) Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman - Best Actress Academy Award winner (Image via Getty Images)

Academy Award winner Natalie Portman, a former vegetarian turned vegan, recently released the documentary film "Eating Animals," a project she both narrated and produced. In an interview with InStyle, Portman shared the secret behind her glowing skin. She attributed her luminous complexion to her vegan diet, emphasizing the significant role it plays in her overall well-being

2) Pamela Anderson

Image sourced via Getty Images

Pamela Anderson's journey into vegetarianism began during her childhood when her father, a hunter, brought home a deer covered in blood. This powerful experience propelled her to adopt a vegetarian lifestyle at a young age. She has actively collaborated with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), participating in various high-profile campaigns.

3) Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen De Genres (Image sourced via Getty Images)

Ellen DeGeneres has been a vegan since 2008, and her talk show frequently features plant-based recipes and interviews with experts on nutrition and animal rights. She advocates for a vegan lifestyle as a way to live compassionately and reduce environmental impact.

4) Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth (Image sourced via Getty Images)

Liam Hemsworth, a proud native Australian, has been an advocate for veganism for the past four years. Throughout this time, he has staunchly championed the benefits of a plant-based diet, crediting it for the numerous physical benefits he has experienced. Hemsworth has become an outspoken voice for the vegan movement, promoting it as a way to achieve optimal health

5) Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande - Advocate for Vegan (Image sourced via Getty Images )

Ariana Grande's decision to embrace veganism in 2013 has had a profound impact on many individuals, inspiring them to consider this compassionate way of living. Through her public statements and actions, Grande raised awareness about animal welfare and the benefits of plant-based eating.

6) Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney - Vegan for 40 years (Image sourced via Getty Images)

Former Beatle Paul McCartney has been a vegetarian for over forty years and regularly speaks out about animal rights and the environmental implications of meat consumption.

7) Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish follows veganism (Image sourced via Getty Images)

Billie Eilish, who grew up vegetarian, made the switch to veganism at the age of 12 and hasn't looked back. In an interview with British Vogue, she explained that her decision was influenced by learning about the dairy and meat industries. Eilish expressed that once you become aware of the suffering of animals, it becomes difficult to turn a blind eye and continue consuming animal products.

8) Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin follows plant-based lifestyle (Image sourced via Getty Images)

Ricky Martin is a vegetarian who cites his love for animals as the reason for his dietary choices. He promotes a plant-based lifestyle as a way to live sustainably and ethically.

9) Ellen Page

Has been following vegan/vegetarian lifestyle for 20 years (Image sourced via Getty Images)

Actress Ellen Page is a vegetarian who has spoken out about animal rights and her concerns about climate change. She advocates for a plant-based diet as a way to live in harmony with the planet and its inhabitants.

10) Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch AKA Dr. Strange (Image sourced via Getty Images)

The animal rights organization PETA has confirmed that the highly talented British actor Benedict Cumberbatch has adopted a vegan lifestyle. As he promoted the highly-anticipated film, Avengers: Infinity War, the Dr. Strange actor proudly spoke about his vegan diet in three separate interviews.

11) Kristen Bell

following vegetenarism for 11 years (Image sourced via Getty Images)

According to an interview published on Today.com in October 2017, The Good Place actress has been practicing vegetarianism since she was 11 years old. After being inspired by the 2011 documentary Forks Over Knives, she and her husband, Dax Shepherd, ventured into veganism for a short period of time.

12) Bryan Adams

Embracing vegan lifestyle (Image sourced via Getty Images)

Vegan musician Bryan Adams believes that transitioning to a plant-based diet was the best decision of his life. He recently took to Instagram to showcase his homemade avocado toast lunch and share how going vegan has greatly improved his health. Adams embraced a vegan lifestyle in 1989 and has since become an advocate for the health benefits it offers.

13) Natalie Dormer

Natalie Dormer from Game of Thrones (Image sourced via Getty Images)

Actress Natalie Dormer, known for her roles in "Game of Thrones" and "The Hunger Games," is a vegetarian and promotes plant-based eating to improve overall well-being and reduce environmental impact.

14) Jessica Chastain

Credits her healthy lifestyle for veganism (Image sourced via Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain initially began her dietary journey as a vegetarian, but eventually transitioned into becoming a vegan. The decision was prompted by her struggle with high cholesterol and a desire to avoid medication. While she didn't anticipate becoming a vegan, her body's needs guided her in that direction.

15) Russell Brand

supports animal rights and vegan lifestyle (Image sourced via Getty Images)

Comedian and actor Russell Brand is a vegetarian who advocates for animal rights and ethical living. He encourages others to reduce their meat consumption and embrace a plant-based diet.

16) Tobey Maguire

Famously known as the 'Spider-Man' (Image sourced via Getty Images)

Tobey Maguire, an American actor, and producer best known for his role as Spiderman in the film trilogy directed by Sam Raimi, rose to fame in the late 1990s. He has appeared in numerous successful films such as The Cider House Rules, Wonder Boys, Seabiscuit, Brothers, and The Great Gatsby. Tobey adopted a vegetarian lifestyle in 1992 and took it a step further by becoming vegan in 2009.

17) Lea Michele

Promotes vegan lifestyle online (Image sourced via Getty Images)

Actress and singer Lea Michele has been a vegetarian since the age of eight and is passionate about animal rights. She frequently shares vegan recipes and promotes a plant-based diet on her social media platforms.

18) Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage from Game of Thrones (Image sourced via Getty Images)

Actor Peter Dinklage is a vegetarian who advocates for animal rights and encourages others to reduce their meat consumption. He believes that a plant-based diet is an ethical and sustainable choice.

19) Alicia Silverstone

Written books on veganism (Image sourced via Getty Images)

Actress Alicia Silverstone is a vegan who promotes compassionate living and animal rights. She has written books on veganism and shares plant-based recipes on her website.

20) Morrissey

Adopted vegan diet (Image sourced via Getty Images)

Morrissey is known for his outspoken nature on various political issues, including animal rights. He adopted a vegetarian diet when he was around 11 or 12, crediting his mother as a major influence. However, in 2015, Morrissey confirmed his transition from vegetarianism to veganism.

21) Olivia Wilde

Supports veganism ( Image sourced via Getty Images)

Similar to Ariana, actress Olivia Wilde made the choice to embrace veganism at a remarkably young age – a mere 12 years old. Olivia candidly expressed to the Huffington Post that adhering to a vegan lifestyle can be challenging and not always readily available. She acknowledged the need for occasional assistance to sustain her dietary choices, highlighting the importance of support and accessible resources for vegans

22) Brad Pitt

Still follows plant-based lifestyle (Image sourced via Getty Images)

Brad Pitt continues to maintain his vegan lifestyle, even after a decade. Adopting veganism in 2011, Pitt shows no indication of wavering in his commitment. In fact, he has openly expressed that he experiences an improved sense of well-being since transitioning to a plant-based diet. Pitt confidently asserts that embracing veganism was not only a positive choice but also the best decision he has ever made

23) Jared Leto

Jared Leto (Image sourced via Getty Images)

Jared Leto is not only a long-time vegan but also a passionate advocate for animal rights. He has followed a vegetarian and vegan lifestyle for over two decades, dedicating himself to the principles of compassion and sustainability. Jared firmly believes that his diet has played a crucial role in maintaining his youthful appearance

24) Shania Twain

Shania Twain (Image sourced via Getty Images)

Country music singer Shania Twain is a vegetarian who promotes healthy living and animal rights. She has spoken publicly about her dietary choices and how they align with her personal values.

25) Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher (Image sourced via Getty Images)

Musician Liam Gallagher is a vegetarian who has spoken publicly about animal rights and environmental concerns. He encourages others to reduce their meat consumption and live more sustainably.

26) Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton (Image sourced via Getty Images)

Formula 1champion Lewis Hamilton has been vegan since 2017. Racing legend Lewis Hamilton has adopted a plant-based diet to aid with his athletic performance and help the environment. Keen to make the fast-food industry a kinder, greener place, Hamilton has even opened a chain of vegan burger restaurants called Neat Burger.

27) Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder (Image sourced via Getty Images)

Stevie Wonder adopted a vegan lifestyle in 1976, driven by personal and political reasons. Besides providing him with health and fitness benefits, Wonder believes that veganism aligns with his ethical principles, making it the most suitable way of life for him.

28) Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson (Image sourced via Getty Images)

In an interview with PETA, Jackson revealed that he transitioned to a vegan lifestyle after witnessing the harsh realities of animal treatment within the food industry through a documentary. The experience stirred Jackson's emotions and encouraged him to take action, leading him to become a dedicated vegan for over two decades without any regrets.

29) Kate Winslet

Prefers vegan-based meals (Image sourced via Getty Images)

Actress Kate Winslet prefers plant-based meals and has spoken publicly about her love for animals and concerns about the environment. She encourages others to embrace a plant-based lifestyle as a way to live more sustainably and compassionately.

30) Ellen Pompeo

Famously known as Dr. Meredith Grey (Image sourced via Getty Images)

Ellen Pompeo, renowned for her iconic portrayal of Dr. Meredith Grey on "Grey's Anatomy," recently revealed to People Magazine that she, along with her family, has fully embraced a vegan lifestyle. The motivation for this decision came after a recent visit to her doctor, who strongly recommended making the transition for their health and well-being.

These 30 celebrities who are vegetarians and are just a few of the many famous individuals who choose to follow a plant-based diet. Their reasons for doing so vary, but their commitment to compassionate living and sustainable choices is evident.